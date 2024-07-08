EA Sports Provides Insight into Key Arkansas Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Because NCAA Football 14 has an AI generated simulator mode, it's possible for the game to spit out a mathematical simulation of any game that will take place this fall.
It was a foregone conclusion that at some point at least one simulated Arkansas game would make its way online and that's exactly what happened. Fortunately for fans, the first to pop up in the allHogs YouTube algorithm is a simulation of what has been deemed the most pivotal game of the season – the Week 2 trip to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State.
There's good news all around for the Hogs' faithful. The graphics and commentary are done well enough that the inclusion of actual current players makes it possible to eventually get lost in it and trick the mind into believing you're watching an actual game.
This makes for good entertainment. As for the outcome, no spoilers, but the game can be watched at the bottom of this story and it's definitely one Razorbacks fans will enjoy as a preview for what they might can expect this fall.
With that said, here are a few observations:
• It doesn't take long to understand the guys at EA Sports think highly of new Arkansas running back Ja'Quinden Jackson. He is dominant pretty much the entire game behind a much-improved offensive line. They value him so much that, early on, Razorbacks fans are going to wonder where the Bobby Petrino offense went. There's lots of running complete with what appears to be a Power I with a fullback at times.
• As for Oklahoma State, Ollie Gordon gets the starting nod, but it's former Hogs running back AJ Green who proves to be the more effective back. However, Green won't be taking snaps against his old team as he is out for at least the first several months of the season with an injury.
• Even video game companies aren't immune to the transfer portal. There are a few Arkansas players featured in this simulated game who are no longer on the team. The first people will notice is Max Fletcher, the former kicker who has since transferred to Cincinnati after losing the starting job. Dominique Johnson also makes a brief appearance despite being at TCU now.
• There were a lot of people who agreed to have their likeness to be shown on the game, but Sam Pittman apparently wasn't one. Instead, the Hogs are coached by a man who looks like the love child of 1990s Houston Nutt and Bret Bielema.
• Taylen Green takes an awful long time to complete his first pass, but once he does, he really gets rolling and his ability to run is a huge factor. Tyrone Broden and Andrew Armstrong become big targets with Isaiah Sategna sprinkling in big impact plays. The one thing that appears to be missing for the longest time is the tight end, although Luke Hasz does eventually make a catch well into the game.
• Perhaps the two most impressive aspects of the game are the lack of penalties and how dominant the defense is despite Landon Jackson not having a huge game. Instead, Brad Spence, Xavian Sorey and Hudson Clark carry that side of the ball, frustrating Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman.
