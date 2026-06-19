Eight 2027 Targets Arkansas Razorbacks Fans Should Keep an Eye on This Summer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas sits outside the national top 25 entering the final stretch of official visit season, but Ryan Silverfield still has several opportunities to land the type of impact prospects needed to elevate the Razorbacks' 2027 class.

Spring official visits come to a close this weekend which means it's crunch time for Arkansas staff to close the deal on several targets across the country.

Arkansas still has a chance to close out this recruiting cycle with an impactful class that ranks inside the top-25 nationally. Of course, it's even more important to develop your best additions for multiple seasons as most SEC rivals are also finishing in the top 20 consistently each offseason.

Silverfield has the Razorbacks in a good spot, although it'll likely take a flip of a 4-star prospect or two to reach the "best class ever" standard set at his introductory press conference.

Arkansas currently holds 18 commitments for the 2027 class and sits No. 35 nationally, according to 247Sports recruiting rankings. While the Razorbacks have built momentum under Silverfield, there is still plenty of room to add a few blue chip prospects and depth pieces to the class.

With the recruiting dead period beginning June 22 and lasting through July 31, the next few days could play a major role in determining where Arkansas finishes in the recruiting rankings come December.

Here are eight players to keep an eye on as summer progresses:

Almeta Crawford (Texas) 4-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley | Alvin Mosley,

4-star Alvin Mosley, Wide Receiver

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound wideout was among the most explosive players in the Lone Star State for 2025 as the offensive standout for the Crawford Mustangs. Mosley recorded 67 receptions for 1,138 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior last fall.

But his production didn't end there either as he notched 21 carries for 190 yards and another seven scores at the highly competitive 5A-Division II level.

Going into his senior year, Mosley is considered No. 120 overall recruit nationally, No. 16 among wide receivers, and the No. 17 ranked athlete out of Texas, according to 247Sports. He will make his highly anticipated decision Saturday, June 27 at 12 p.m. CT.

3-star Jameer Cantrell, Safety

The consensus 3-star defensive back is scheduled to announce his commitment Friday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Cantrell, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, will choose between Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.

He attends the Georgia high school football powerhouse in Buford, a program that's won 10 state championships since 2004.

Going into his senior year, Cantrell is considered the No. 738 ranked athlete in the 2027 recruiting cycle, No. 77 among safeties and the No. 85 prospect in the Peach State, according to Rivals.

3-star Aymaud Sykes, Running back

A potential late bloomer this cycle, Sykes' has seen an uptick in his recruitiment lately with official visits to Arkansas (June 12) and Kansas State.

Going into his senior year, he is considered the No. 487 ranked prospect in the nation, No. 31 among running backs and the No. 18 player in the state of Louisiana, per 247Sports.

3-star running back Aymaud Sykes during his official visit with the Arkansas Razorbacks | Aymaud Sykes, Instagra

Other schools who have extended offers are Cincinnati, Duke, Northwestern and several Group of Five programs. The Wildcats, under the direction of first-year coach Collin Klein, are Arkansas' biggest competition.

The 5-foot-10, 175 pounds running back burst onto the prep scene in The Boot as a junior with 197 carries for 2,188 yards and 35 touchdowns. Should he enjoy another highly productive year, there's no reason he shouldn't reach 4-star status when evaluations are finalized.

3-star Bryce Breeden, Linebacker

The Bridge City, Texas native holds offers from Arkansas, Northwestern, TCU, Purdue, Arizona, Michigan State, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and many others.

But it seems like the Razorbacks are trending for a commitment from Breeden, who is one of the most productive players in Texas.

The 6-foot-1, 220 pound defender has notched 214 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, seven forced fumbles and three recoveries over the past two seasons at the 4A level which doesn't quite back up his recruiting rating.

The 3-star prospect is currently ranked as the No. 76 linebacker in the nation and No. 134 in the Lone Star State, according to Rivals.

3-star Aden Starling, Wide Receiver

Starling is another Texas native whose evaluation doesn't quite match his on-field production.

The Shadow Creek High School product is the No. 72 ranked wide receiver in the 2027 class and No. 77 among athletes inside his state, according to Rivals.

At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Starling is one of the smoothest pass catchers available with the combination of ball tracking, hand placement, catch radius and enough speed to get past the second level.

Arkansas, LSU and Kentucky are perceived leaders for Starling, who recorded 41 receptions for 405 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior

3-star Asa Barnes, Running Back

If Arkansas is going to land Barnes, then the coaching staff will have to fend off Tennessee, USC and Kentucky for his services. The Martin, (Tenn.) native is a complete back who can make an impact through the air and on the ground.

He rushed for 1,208 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground while adding another 567 yards and six scores in the passing game. Things have been quiet on his front for the most part with a lack of chatter coming out of his camp.

A consensus 3-star, Barnes sits just outside of 4-star status, ranking No. 520 nationally, No. 37 at his position and No. 21 among athletes out of Tennessee, according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

3-star Stanley Peters, Cornerback

Peters' recruitment has been quiet while holding offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Houston, Mississippi State, Baylor, and many others. He took an official visit to Fayetteville June 5 after making up major ground in his recruitment after extending an offer in April.

A two-way standout for Seminary (Miss.) High School, the 5-10, 165 pound prospect is among several fast rising recruits in the Magnolia State. Peters is currently ranked as the No. 833 player in the country, No. 87 among defensive back and No. 24 in Mississippi, according to 247Sports.

As a junior, Peters rushed for 481 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while notching 31 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions.

3-star Dolph McDonald, Cornerback

The Magnolia State native is set to take his college decision public on July 4 with Arkansas' main competition being Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Memphis.

The 6-foot-1, 170 pound defender is a borderline 4-star prospect and former Colorado commit, but reopened his recruitment in January. He is the No. 512 ranked athlete in the country, No. 55 among cornerbacks and No. 12 in his state, according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

A two-way standout, McDonald has completed 66% of his passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns, rushed 176 yards with two scores, and 887 yards and 10 touchdowns at receiver.

He has been a steady option defensively with 147 career tackles, six tackles for loss, 15 interceptions, 17 pass breakups and one blocked punt.

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