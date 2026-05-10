Razorbacks Emerge as Potential Leaders for Talented 2027 Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are finalists for another couple of highly regarded recruits in the 2027 class in former Georgia wide receiver commit Aden Starling and cornerback Stanley Peters.

Starling, a 6-foot, 175 pound pass catcher, previously committed to the Bulldogs in December, but continued to keep his recruitment open until backing off his pledge earlier this week.

The Pearland, Texas native has plenty of time to evaluate his options over the next two months with Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas and Kentucky being the schools he is focused on. He will make his college decision public on July 4 as the Razorbacks are considered leaders early on.

His stock has risen over the past few months, as he is currently slotted at No. 817 overall for the 2027 class, No. 101 among wide receivers and the No. 106 player in the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports player rankings

He has 18 reported scholarship offers from programs such as Houston, Arizona State, Baylor, Maryland, Missouri, Purdue, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Wisconsin and many others.

The Razorbacks were quite a bit later to the game than the other schools considering Ryan Silverfield took the job just weeks after Starling released a top five list prior to his commitment.

Before Starling's commitment to Georgia, other schools in the mix were Texas, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Missouri. Seeing Arkansas make up such a considerable amount of ground in a short period of time shows how committed they are to turning the program back around.

Scouting Report

Starling shows poise and direction changes that help him win off the line. His route palette includes quick outs, curls, slants and vertical stems that maintain forward momentum. His ability to disguise breaks and stall defenders’ reactions contributes to consistent separation.

Ball tracking and hand placement are strengths in his skill set. Starling demonstrates a soft catch radius on throws over and across his frame, which helps on intermediate crossing patterns and jump ball opportunities. He shows confidence attacking high-points and adjusting under pressure from defenders.

His footwork out of breaks shows understanding of defender leverage, and he understands how to manipulate angles to maintain optimal positioning which is a trait that gives him an edge against zone coverage.

Although he's not as big, his physical skills make him a prospect flying under the radar, which shows up for his high 3-star rating at this point. He glides down the field after the catch and shows the ability to secure the ball and continue gaining yardage.

He pursues the ball in contested catch moments and demonstrates awareness in the open field to adjust to positioning with the ball in the air.

Stanley Peters, Cornerback

The Seminary, Mississippi native is down to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Baylor, Houston and Tulane as of his Friday announcement.

Arkansas has made up some tremendous ground for Peters, as cornerbacks coach Eddie Hicks along with Silverfied offered him just three weeks ago.

After proving his worth as a versatile two-way athlete at the college level, Peters, 5-10, 165 pounds, finally received his long awaited recruiting ranking.

247Sports lists him as the No. 829 ranked prospect nationally, No. 79 among cornerback and the No. 23 ranked athlete in talent rich Magnollia State.

As a junior, Peters rushed for 481 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while recording 31 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions as a junior in 2025.

Scouting Report

As an athlete with a strong offensive background, Peters allows his strengths to roll over to defense after defending 12 passes, including three interceptions in 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 175 pound athlete possesses an above average ability to find the ball in coverage and can finish plays with lack of panic and anticipation at the catch point.

Peters has also spent time on the diamond for Seminary, recording 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts as a sophomore. That kind of short range athleticism and movement is certainly a trait college coaches are looking for in defensive backs, especially at the SEC level.

2027 Razorback Commitments

4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

4-star WR Darion Moseley, 6-foot, 190 lbs. Alabaster, (Ala.)

3-star RB Jeremiah Dent, 6-foot, 200 lbs., Marion

3-star TE George VanSandt, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs., Portland, (Ore.)

3-star CB Zy'Corius Huzzle, 6-foot, 170 lbs., LaGrange, (Ga.)

3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

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