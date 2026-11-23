Fans React to Arkansas' 42-point Loss at Texas, Heavy Focus Program's Future
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Victory was short-lived for the Razorbacks.
Seven days after beating No. 17 South Carolina 27-6, Arkansas' first SEC home win since October 2024, and the end of a 10-game conference losing streak in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks went to Austin and lost 45-3 to No. 5 Texas.
Forty-two points. The fans who stormed the field last Saturday, the ones who cost the university a $500,000 fine for doing it, spent this one watching a game that was over before halftime.
It's tied for Texas' largest margin in this series since 1926, matching a 52-10 win in 2008.
Texas scored twice before Arkansas ran six plays. Arch Manning took it in from three yards out with 10:24 left in the first, and about four minutes later Jelani McDonald was in the end zone with a 31-yard interception return, a ball that bounced off a Razorback receiver's hands after a hit at the line.
Max Gilbert's 30-yard field goal made it 14-3. That was the night's only Arkansas scoring. Gilbert missed from 44 in the second quarter, Texas scored 17 more before the break, and it was 31-3 at halftime.
There's nothing to criticize about Arch Manning's night, which is its own kind of problem for Arkansas. He finished 21 of 25 for 287 yards with two touchdowns; 21 yards to Emaree Winston, 17 to Emmett Mosley V, plus the rushing score. No interceptions. No turnovers of any kind.
He also didn't play the fourth quarter.
Now, we can't discount that the Razorbacks moved the ball. Arkansas finished with 363 total yards, 228 of them in the first half, and that points to a different problem than the one everybody assumed. They could get down the field. They couldn't finish.
The third-down number tells it: 3 of 14. Add 2 of 5 on fourth down and two interceptions, and you get a team that matched Texas in first downs, held the ball longer and still walked off with three points. Arkansas became the fourth straight Texas opponent not to score in the fourth quarter.
The run game wasn't the headline, but it wasn't fine either: 33 carries, 110 yards, 3.3 a clip.
For Jackson, he left tonights game with 15 of 28 for 190 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Chris Marshall caught nine of them for 106 yards, which tied the game high on either roster.
"It starts by beating ourselves initially, and then not being able to control the bleeding," Silverfield said. "Today was a step backwards."
Razorback Fans React To Tough Loss On The Road
What's Next
Arkansas is 4-7, 2-6 in the SEC, with one game left. LSU comes to Fayetteville on Saturday for the Golden Boot, a week after losing 27-13 at No. 9 Tennessee.
Part of that conversation points to Nov. 13, when the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees called a special meeting and UA System president Jay Silveria delivered the findings of the review the board ordered in September.
In the report, Silveria said the review identified five areas to strengthen: resource placement, growth in NIL opportunities, more efficient front office, GM communicating the message and keeping donors engaged.
The review isn't finished. Silveria called the meeting a starting point, and the board went into executive session afterward without announcing any action. And Silveria is on his way out, he's leaving for Purdue, according to UofA officials, with an approximate date of beginning his role Feb. 1 2027.
I'll say the part the scoreboard already said: fans are not happy. However, a 42-point loss at a top-five team isn't the thing that decides how year one gets judged. Saturday is.
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Maya Ellison is a staff writer for Arkansas Razorbacks On SI, covering Razorbacks athletics with an emphasis on football, basketball and feature storytelling. A graduate of Florida A&M University, she has previously covered college sports for Warner Bros. Discovery's NCAA Digital team, the Orlando Sentinel and FOX 5 Atlanta. Ellison currently works as a multimedia journalist at KTHV 11 in Little Rock, bringing experience in digital reporting, video production and on-camera journalism to her coverage of the Razorbacks.Follow themayaellison