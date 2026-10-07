Fast Offensive Start, Stopping The Run Keys To Victory For Arkansas Against Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 15 Tennessee is favored by 13.5 ahead of Saturday's game against Arkansas in Fayetteville, a spread that may seem ridiculous unless you've watched Arkansas play this year.

The Razorbacks' struggling offense will have to face a stingy UT defense, while Arkansas' defense, which has struggled to stop the run, will have to face the 14th-best rushing attack in the nation and a running back in DeSean Bishop who ran for 220 yards last week against Auburn.

The key to a massive upset victory for Arkansas on Saturday will be reversing both of those trends.

"Coach Cramsey always talks about throwing the first punch," said TE Jaden Platt. "The first few weeks, we didn't throw the first punch at all. You know, we, kind of as an offense, we were taking steps back."

The Razorbacks only scored seven points against Texas A&M, but while QB KJ Jackson struggled, the run game finally found some traction. Arkansas had 103 rushing yards against the Aggies, with both Braylen Russell and Sutton Smith having multiple big carries.

"if we can just keep building on that, get the run game established, then I think we'll be in a good position," Platt said.

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt (83) catches a pass against LSU Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Razorbacks have to stop dominant Tennessee rushing attack

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said Tuesday that he would throw up in the press box if Tennessee runs for 200 yards on Saturday. Needless to say, stopping Bishop and his peers in the UT backfield has been emphasized this week.

"They’re physical. They’ve got a good scheme," said LB Ja'Quavion Smith. "They like to use they tight ends a lot. It ain’t nothing we ain’t never seen, though. Just key plays and we’ve just got to execute and everybody do their job."

With backup QB George MacIntyre slated to get the start for Tennessee, don't be surprised if there's more of a workload placed on Bishop, who has 540 yards and is averaging 6.1 yards per carry through five games.

"He's a good, little stocky running back," Smith said. "So, you know, you got to come hit and wrap up, and that's what it's gonna be. Everybody, all 11, just swarming to the ball."

Stopping Tennessee on the ground won't at all guarantee an Arkansas victory, but it will be the first step in Arkansas doing what it hasn't so far in three games against Power Four competition — keeping the game competitive into the second half.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.