No. 5 Texas leads Arkansas 31-3 at halftime of Saturday's game in Austin.

Here are three takeaways from the first half of action.

Arkansas shoots itself in the foot time after time

It's hard to win any game when you make a lot of mistakes, much less a road game against a top five team.

Arkansas had plenty of self-inflicted wounds in the first half. The Hogs had a holding penalty on the first drive, a penalty for running into a punt returner that set UT up with excellent field position and a hands to the face penalty on Texas' first drive of the afternoon.

Trailing 7-0, TE Jaden Platt then committed the biggest mistake of the afternoon. Despite an on-target pass from QB KJ Jackson on third down that would've moved the chains, Platt bobbled the ball and batted it right into the waiting hands of Jelani McDonald, who returned it 31 yards for a touchdown that put the Longhorns up 14-0 six minutes into the game.

DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST🔥 pic.twitter.com/LQ6Cg5ldGf — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 21, 2026

Arkansas' offense was moving the ball at the end of the first quarter but chose to snap the ball with a second remaining in the first frame rather than letting the clock expire. Texas sacked Jackson, which forced Arkansas into third and long.

After a nice drive that was snuffed out by a third down sack, Max Gilbert missed a 44-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the half that would've chopped the Texas lead to 24-6.

All things considered, the halftime score could've been much worse for the Razorbacks.

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Run game once again finds some juice

Arkansas' run game didn't hit any home runs in the first half on Saturday, but it was solid.

If not for a sack on the final play of the first quarter, Arkansas would've had over 60 rushing yards in the first half. The Razorbacks had 56 rushing yards on 17 attempts (3.3 yards per carry) with Cam Settles having a team-high 34 yards on seven carries.

Defense keeps Razorbacks alive early but folds late

If not for the pick-six, Saturday's game still would've been within two possessions at halftime.

Arkansas' defense wasn't great in the first half, but it didn't necessarily play poorly, either. Texas' first touchdown drive came as a result of a short field thanks to the aforementioned penalty on Carter Stoutmire for running into to UT punt returner Ryan Niblett.

Taking it to the house for the first time🤘 pic.twitter.com/A6BDo5Cfos — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 21, 2026

Arkansas stunted a long Texas drive in the red zone to hold the 'Horns to a field goal, and Texas' second offensive touchdown came after a controversial catch ruling that got Texas deep into UA territory.

After a missed field goal from Max Gilbert, however, Texas' offense finally got into high gear. Arch Manning completed four straight passes on the ensuing drive, the last of which was a screen to Emmett Mosley for a touchdown.

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