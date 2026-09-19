First Half Takeaways As No. 2 Georgia Leads Arkansas 21-3

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Georgia leads Arkansas 21-3 at halftime of Saturday's game in Fayetteville.

Here are three takeaways from the first half.

AJ Hill gets a shot at QB

Ryan Silverfield said earlier in the week that KJ Jackson was going to start Saturday's game, and he did. Jackson led Arkansas into UGA territory on its first drive, though the Razorbacks went three-and-out on their second possession.

However, it was AJ Hill, not Jackson, who went into the game at QB for Arkansas' third possession late in the first quarter. Hilll did not play against North Alabama but led Arkansas on its lone touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter against Utah.

Hill completed a nice first down pass to CJ Brown and would've had another conversion had Matt Adcock not dropped a wide open pass on a drag route. The drive eventually ended in a punt after Hill was stopped on a third down scramble.

Hill remained in the game until the final series of the first half and got Arkansas into UGA territory on his second drive with a 37-yard strike to Chris Marshall, though the drive flamed out after an unsuccessful double pass and a sack.

Jackson came back into the game and led UA

Hill: 4-6, 56 yards

Jackson: 8-11, 84 yards

Arkansas Chris Marshall with an UNREAL one handed catch before halftime vs Georgia! #WPS #Chrismarshall #cfb pic.twitter.com/hirbeAm1B5 — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 19, 2026

Red zone penalties gift Georgia a touchdown

Georgia's third drive saw the Bulldogs get into the red zone, but the Arkansas defense stiffened up and forced UGA into a would-be fourth down field goal attempt after Gunner Stockton missed an open receiver in the end zone.

However, a pass interference call on La'khi Roland gave Georgia first and goal from the Arkansas two-yard-line.

But Arkansas' defense answered the call again, with Jaquavion Smith sacking Stockton on first down. On third down, Stockton threw another imcompletion into the end zone — but another, more controversial pass interference penalty on Christian Harrison have the Bulldogs first and goal from the two once more.

UGA capitalized on the second penalty, as Chancy Bowens scooted into the end zone to make the score 14-0.

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart looks at the field during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI images

Georga run game takes over

There was little need for Georgia to put the ball in the air in the first half. The Bulldogs ran for 166 yards, 62 of which came on a designed run for Stockton on third down just before halftime.

Bowens had two TD runs and Nate Frazier added another. Frazier and Bowens had 53 and 27 rushing yards, respectively.

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