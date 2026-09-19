Will Razorbacks Get 'Dawged' by Georgia on Saturday?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has spent much of the past week talking about response, and that is what teams do after getting embarrassed.

They say they are angry. They say the film was difficult to watch. They promise better execution, better urgency and a sharper version of themselves when the next opponent arrives. The next opponent is No. 2 Georgia, which is a gift nobody wants to accept in Year 1.

Georgia is a heavy favorite over Arkansas and fans should not take that number personally. The Bulldogs have earned their national standing by looking like a title contender. Arkansas earned its position as a underdogs by looking overwhelmed against Utah.

The Razorbacks did not merely lose 43-10 in Salt Lake City. They confirmed the fear that has followed the program for years: Arkansas can talk about toughness, culture and SEC pride all it wants, but none of it matters if the offensive line cannot create running lanes, the quarterback cannot consistently complete passes under pressure and the defense cannot stop a game from snowballing.

Georgia has the talent to make all of those weaknesses impossible to ignore.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith (5) rushes against the North Alabama Lions during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas Wants Respect Before It Has Earned It

Razorback fans are tired of hearing that the Razorbacks are irrelevant nationally. That frustration is understandable.

But respect does not come because a stadium is loud, because a program plays in the SEC or because fans remember the Darren McFadden era. Respect is earned by beating competent opponents, playing disciplined football and making elite teams uncomfortable. Arkansas did none of those things at Utah.

The Razorbacks managed 61 rushing yards. KJ Jackson completed 14 of 34 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Arkansas trailed 29-3 at halftime and did not score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, after Utah had already built a 43-3 lead. That is not a narrow road loss. That is not a team one or two plays away from an upset.

That is a program being physically and mentally outclassed. And now Arkansas wants the country to believe that one week of anger will erase everything Georgia saw on film? That is a difficult sell.

Georgia will not walk into Fayetteville scared of Arkansas’ potential. The Bulldogs will arrive expecting to see the same offense Utah controlled: a unit that cannot run consistently, struggles when forced into obvious passing downs and has not shown it can respond after the first setback. Until Arkansas proves otherwise, that expectation is fair.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The SEC Patch Is Not a Game Plan

This is where Arkansas needs the most honest conversation. The Razorbacks cannot hide behind the SEC label. Yes, Arkansas plays in the sport’s strongest conference. Yes, it recruits against elite programs.

Yes, the schedule is difficult. But none of that turns a struggling offense into a good offense. None of it gives the Razorbacks an extra point on the scoreboard. None of it makes Georgia’s defensive line less physical.

The SEC patch has become a security blanket for too many Arkansas conversations. Arkansas fans insist the program is only a few pieces away because it has access to the same conference as Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas.

But access is not achievement. Playing the same league schedule does not mean Arkansas is operating at the same level.

Georgia has outscored its first two opponents 133-23. Gunner Stockton has completed 28-of-32 passes for 436 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. The Bulldogs have used overwhelming talent, depth and efficiency to make games end before halftime.

Arkansas has been trying to convince itself that effort and emotion can close a gap that is built by roster quality, coaching continuity and execution. It cannot. Not without evidence.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson throws on the sideline during a second half timeout against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

KJ Jackson Is About to Learn What the Job Really Requires

Jackson should not receive all the blame for Arkansas’ loss at Utah. He was not the reason the running game collapsed. Jackson was not responsible for every missed block, missed tackle or bad special-teams moment. But he is the quarterback, and Georgia is not going to make his job easier.

Jackson looked promising against North Alabama. He threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns, spread the ball around an,d gave Arkansas fans a reason to believe the quarterback issue might finally be settled. Then Utah showed what happens when a young quarterback faces a defense that can take away the easy answers.

Jackson completed 14-of-34 passes, Arkansas could not move the ball. They also didn't score untiil he was out of the ball game. And as the game slipped away, the Razorbacks had no counter.

Georgia will do the same thing, only with more speed and more depth.

The Bulldogs will challenge Arkansas’ receivers in coverage. They will load the box until the Razorbacks prove they can win outside. They will pressure Jackson without needing to sacrifice coverage.

They will force him to read the field, make quick decisions and deliver accurate throws into smaller windows. That is the job. If Jackson cannot do it, Arkansas does not have an offense capable of competing with Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Will Not Need to Be Perfect

The dangerous thing for Arkansas is that Georgia does not need a flawless game to win by three touchdowns. The Bulldogs can survive an early turnover.

They can survive a missed assignment. They can survive a slow first quarter because their depth allows them to wear down opponents over four quarters. Arkansas cannot survive that way.

The Razorbacks need almost everything to go right — the offensive line must generate push it has not created this fall. They need Smith and Russell to find room against a defense allowing only 60 rushing yards per game.

Jackson must avoid mistakes while making throws he did not consistently make at Utah. They need the defense to pressure Stockton, tackle cleanly and avoid explosive plays.

That is a lot to ask from a team that has not put together four complete quarters against quality competition. Arkansas fans can call that pessimism if they want. The rest of the country calls it the résumé.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield scans the crowd of Rice-Eccles Stadium ahead of its game against the Utah Utes on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Hogs on SI Images

The Question Is Not Whether Arkansas Can Win

Arkansas can win. College football produces upsets every season. A turnover, a special-teams score, a blocked punt or an early injury can change a game. Georgia has not played a true road game this season. Arkansas will have a crowd that wants badly to believe.

But the more realistic question is whether Arkansas can look like it belongs. Can the Razorbacks force Georgia to play its starters deep into the third quarter?

Can they avoid another halftime embarrassment? Can they show enough offensive competence that a Georgia defensive coordinator has to make adjustments?

That is the standard. Arkansas does not need a moral victory, but it desperately needs a performance that does not reinforce every negative perception around the program.

If Georgia comes to Fayetteville and turns this into another early blowout, Arkansas will have a much bigger problem than an 1-2 record. It will have to admit that the new era looks far too much like the old one.

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