First Impressions Everything as Razorbacks Roll in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When the Razorbacks' offense was able to rid itself of first game jitters, the unit simply looked unstoppable against overwhelmed UAPB.
New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino grilled a 70-burger on the way to a 70-0 shutout of UAPB. Arkansas’ offense trotted out 10 possessions and hit paydirt each time and nearly 700 yards of total offense.
Shades of old days using tailbacks in the passing game, crossing patterns from track speed receivers and a punishing run game are just a few topics to keep an eye moving forward.
One glaring issue from last season was an inability to engage physically. Arkansas was able to exert it's will early on rushing for 144 yards in the first quarter and 215 by halftime.
Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson was nearly unstoppable on eight touches with 101 yards and two scores. He punished several defenders and rarely went down at first contact.
The Razorbacks' defensive line ate the Golden Lions' offense for lunch finishing with 10 tackles for loss and four sacks on the night. Arkansas' line surge began from the jump as the Golden Lions' pass protection was absent. Landon Jackson and Eric Gregory ate UAPB's starting unit alive driving them back with every snap.
Quarterback Taylen Green was quite shaky during the first few drives with accuracy issues. The offensive line provided plenty of time to throw but was erratic with passes whether it was overthrows, in the dirt or behind an intended target.
During the second quarter, Green had settled down and completed several throws on timing routes with classic Bobby Petrino crossing patterns. He finished the night completing 16-of-23 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. The Boise State transfer tacked on another 88 yards on six carries with a pair of scores.
All eyes shift to Stillwater next weekend as the Razorbacks face Oklahoma State for the first time in over 30 years. Team success will be gauged differently with Arkansas’ first test of the season.
