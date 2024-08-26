Calipari Schedules Visit with 5-Star, In-State Legacy Prospect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Little Rock shooting guard J.J. Andrews has announced he will take three official visits this fall including one at Arkansas on Oct. 18-20, he announced on X Monday.
The 6-6, 220-pound combo guard will also visit Missouri on Sept. 13-15. He will close his visit calendar in Baton Rouge with a visit to LSU on Nov. 8-10.
Following an impressive outing during Peach Jam, Andrews earned an offer from Arkansas coach John Calipari. He told Nate Olson of High School on SI about receiving a long awaited offer from the Razorbacks new coach.
“I kind of had an idea of what [Calipari] was going to talk about, but when he made the offer, I was speechless,” Andrews told Olson last month. “I didn’t know what to say, but I snapped back to reality. I just thanked him for the opportunity. It’s just a real blessing.
“I thanked him for the support and being at Peach Jam. It’s just an amazing opportunity.”
Andrews was tremendous as a sophomore last season, leading his Warriors team to a 27-7 overall record and state championship. He is rated as high as the No. 15 player in the nation, according to ESPN. On3's Industry Ranking compiles each recruiting publication's ranking into one and Andrews sits No. 20 overall, No. 9 small forward and No. 1 player in Arkansas.
Andrews averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds for Little Rock Christian last season. He has experienced a great run at Peach Jam winning the Nike EYBL U16 title. HIs Bradley Beal Elite team went roughshod over its field with a 7-0 record.
Over the years, Calipari has received some flack from fanbases for ‘ignoring’ in-state talent. He proved the notion false by turning Kentucky native Reed Sheppard into a No. 3 pick after signing as a top-40 recruit.
“It’s the first place you look,” Calipari said. “Are they good kids and are they good enough? If they are, we’ll recruit them.”
