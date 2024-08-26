Pittman Releases Hogs' Week One Depth Chart Ahead of UAPB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman released his depth chart for Thursday night's matchup against UAPB, released just prior to his press conference at noon.
There are a few notable position battles ongoing whether it be on offense and defense. Most of the offseason, Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson has been touted a starter alongside the returning Rashod Dubinion back for his third year with Arkansas.
True freshman Braylon Russell, Florida State transfer Rodney Hill and Hutchison Community College transfer Tyrell Reed will all rotate carries as backups.
The first notable 'or' is Patrick Kutas at left guard with his backup E'Marion Harris. It's been stated previously that with Kutas out with back injuries throughout fall camp that Harris has impressed coaches with his improvement and maturity.
Coaches have hyped Arkansas' defensive line all offseason with who it has returning and additions from the transfer portal. The Razorbacks have been in search of a bookend to starting defensive end Landon Jackson this fall but still have a battle ongoing, according to the official depth chart.
Third year edge rusher Nico Davillier came along toward the end of last season with 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack last season. He'll split time with FCS Albany transfer Anton Juncaj who decimated offensive backfields last season with 25 tackles for loss and 15 sacks enroute to All-American honors.
Sophomore TJ Metcalf is battling for the starting safety spot with sixth-year senior and former walk-on Hudson Clark. Metcalf has made huge strides this offseason and has earned his way to potential starting spot if he plays well Thursday night.
"TJ is a guy I think, probably, one of the guys who made the biggest jump, to be honest with you," Williams said. "We see him as a starter. He's going to play. He's going to play a lot. And he's earned that right. You watch him work his tail off in the offseason, you watch him while we're at practice working his tail off as well, so he's earned that right to go out there and play."
Scott Fountain still has a position battle for kicking duties after Cam Little left for the NFL after last season. Former Hawaii star Matt Shipley is listed first along with Abilene Christian and FCS All-American transfer Kyle Ramsey.
Ramsey made 14-of-15 field goal attempts last season with a long of 55 yards. Shipley was eqaully as good with the Warriors making 14-of-18 attempts with a long of 51 yards.
