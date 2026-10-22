Silverfield Hopes Second Offseason At Arkansas Isn't Defined By Another Crowd Of New Players

FAYETTEVILLE — While Ryan Silverfield is focused on the present at Arkansas, a look towards the future of the program could provide some optimism.

Silverfield said multiple times Wednesday the UofA system's review of Razorback football is going well and should lead to more resources for the football program this offseason as he builds his second roster at Arkansas.

"As I mentioned this morning, had some great conversations with the leadership that’s involved," Silverfield said. "And I feel very, very confident that the resources will be provided for the future. Immediately into the 2027 season we’ll have the ability to go out there and compete at the highest level with the resources needed in this conference and nationally and future years.

"I’ve been so pleased, and I sit here with great confidence and a smile on my face saying the future’s very very bright. Now my focus is on the rest of this season, and tomorrow and the rest of today. But I couldn’t be more thrilled with the direction we’re heading, and I have great, great confidence and fully know that we’re going to have the things in place in order for us to have success."

Those resources will be put to work in the transfer portal, where Arkansas predictably did the bulk of its roster building last offseason as Silverfield and staff acclimated to their new jobs. The Hogs have over 80 new players on their 2026 roster.

Going into 2027, however, Silverfield doesn't want his team to have as many fresh faces.

Arkansas Razorback quarterback AJ Hill scans the field before a snap against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 19, 2026 | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI

"You look at the teams that sometimes have that long-term sustainability, how much is their roster intact, and for how long? Like I told you guys, I don't want to look next year and say, "Man, we're replacing 80 guys again," Silverfield said.

"No, that's not good. And we're still going to have to do different things and do some work to get this roster in the best spot it needs to be. But I think a lot of those that may stay towards the top consistently are the ones that can keep some of those guys within their system. But certainly, the way college football is, the ever-changing landscape is certainly having an effect on the ever-changing scores on Saturdays."

If Arkansas does indeed have a bigger war chest next offseason, it could afford to pay more for fewer, better players, assuming Silverfield is successful in retaining a core that wants to stay in Fayetteville. As far as Silverfield is concerned, that would be the preferable path.

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