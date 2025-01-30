Former Hogs' All-American Linebacker Takes NFL Coaching Job
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former All-American Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Grant Morgan is expected to take a job in the NFL, according to a report.
He will likely serve under New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's defense that finished No. 24 in total yards allowed (347), No. 8 in pass yards per game (211), No. 26 in rushing yards (136) and No. 21 in points allowed (24.4)
Morgan has spent the previous two seasons in Champaign, Illinois as assistant linebackers coach under ex-Razorbacks and current Illinois coach Bret Bielema. He signed with Arkansas out of Greenwood High School during the 2016 recruiting cycle as a preferred walk-on and went onto have the ultimate college experience by the time he left school for a chance at the NFL.
Over the next six seasons, Morgan would see his playing time increase and saw his role quickly grow from special teamer to scholarship linebacker during the summer of 2018 under then first-year coach Chad Morris.
When Coach Sam Pittman was hired ahead of the 2020 season, Morgan was voted as one of four team captains, leading the team in tackles with 111 total and a team-high 71 solo stops. His superb 10-game campaign earned him first team All-SEC honors and named All-American by Walter Camp Football Foundation and American Football Coaches Association members.
Due to COVID-19, the NCAA awarded all players who participated during the 2020 season an extra year of eligibility which Morgan and several others around the country took advantage of. He finished his 'super senior' season second on the team in tackles with 101 and helped Arkansas win nine games, the Razorbacks most in one season since 2011.
After six seasons, Morgan was named recipient of the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to college football's top athlete who began his career as a walk-on. He remains the only Arkansas player to win the award named after former Razorbacks great Brandon Burlsworth.
He is the second Arkansas player who coached at Illinois this season to leave Bielema's staff for a NFL gig. Defensive back Kevin Richardson is set to join New England's staff under first-year head man Mike Vrabel.
Richardson played for the Razorbacks from 2013-2017 and will link up with a pair former teammates and current Patriots stars tight end Hunter Henry and defensive end Deatrich Wise. He compiled 1009 total tackles, four interceptions and one fumble returned for a touchdown during his college career.