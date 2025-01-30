Pitino Gives Kentucky Fans Direction on Dealing with Calipari
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Kentucky coach Rick Pitino probably isn't really expecting many folks at Rupp Arena on Saturday to be cheering for John Calipari.
"In my time, I don’t remember them ever cheering an opposing coach," the Arkansas coach said Thursday in a rare mid-week press conference. "All I know is, the fans, they’re terrific. They were terrific during our run. They’re engaged and my guess is they’re going to be really engaged on Saturday."
Pitino, who coached the Wildcats from 1989-97 and won a national title in 1996 has been there. He left for the Boston Celtics, which didn't work out great and he landed at Kentucky's arch-rival Louisville and had to go back to Lexington for a game.
"The toughest day of my coaching career at Louisville was when I had to walk into Rupp Arena," Pitino said in a social media video. "I tried not to show it, but when I went home, the reception, it tore me up apart, because I love that place so much."
Pitino also asked the fans to do something that will be interesting to see what happens. He threw a lot of praise about what Calipari accomplished over 15 seasons at Kentucky.
"What did he do for you?" Pitino asked Wildcats' fans. "He brought the best talent in the history of [college basketball] to Lexington. He also won a national championship. His style of play was extremely entertaining. So, he's coming back on Saturday, and I want all of you to show the great class that you have."
Calipari found out about the video while he was in his press conference.
"That's nice of him to do," Calipari said. "Look, those fans are so engaged, like [Arkansas] fans. Those fans travel. If you're doing well, they're crazy. If they're doing poorly, they're just as engaged.
"I accept I was there 15 years," Calipari said. "I love the fans there. But, they're engaged.
Tthere will be some emotions now walking into Rupp Arena. You’re not going to erase from my mind what we’ve done there. You can’t erase history, it’s what it was ... I cherish my time there and so does Ellen and our family, great friends, lifelong friends they will be."
His main concern, though, is winning the game coming up. The Razorbacks and Wildcats play Saturday night at 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena and the game will be televised on ESPN.