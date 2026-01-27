Former Razorback Henry Reflects on Long Path to Super Bowl with Patriots

New England tight end Hunter Henry said this week that reaching the Super Bowl has given him a deeper appreciation for the long and often unpredictable path of his NFL career.

Henry, a former standout for Arkansas, is preparing for his first Super Bowl appearance as the Patriots get set to play in Super Bowl LX.

The veteran tight end said the moment has brought perspective after a decade in the league. He's come a long way since playing at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, then the Razorbacks.

“I’ve got tremendous appreciation for this whole path,” Henry said during the Patriots’ media availability in Denver. “The ups and downs, the teammates, the coaches — you don’t get here without all of it.”

Henry entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2016 and has spent 10 seasons navigating injuries, roster changes and postseason disappointments. Despite consistent production throughout his career, a Super Bowl appearance had eluded him until this season.

The Patriots’ current playoff run has also included another former Razorbacks player, defensive lineman Eric Gregory, who is part of New England’s Super Bowl roster.

Gregory, who played his college football at Arkansas, has taken a different route to the league. An undrafted free agent, he worked his way onto NFL rosters before landing with New England.

While his role has varied during the season, his presence on the Patriots’ Super Bowl roster highlights the depth of the team’s defensive front.

For Henry, sharing the experience with a former college teammate adds another layer to the moment. He noted that the journey from Fayetteville to the NFL has been shaped by lessons learned early in his career.

Henry said his time with Arkansas helped prepare him for the realities of professional football, including patience and resilience. Those qualities have been tested throughout his career, particularly during seasons affected by injuries and team transitions.

“You learn a lot about yourself in this league,” Henry said. “You learn how to handle adversity, how to stay ready, and how to appreciate moments like this when they finally come.”

The Patriots’ postseason run has been marked by steady offensive production and defensive consistency, allowing the team to advance through the AFC playoffs.

Henry has remained a reliable target within New England’s offense, contributing both as a receiver and blocker.

Gregory’s role, while less visible statistically, reflects the importance of depth and preparation on a roster that has leaned on multiple contributors throughout the season.

His inclusion on the Super Bowl roster underscores the Patriots’ emphasis on maintaining versatility along the defensive line.

Henry said the experience of reaching the Super Bowl has reinforced his respect for the league and the players who manage to sustain long careers.

“There are a lot of guys who never get this chance,” Henry said. “That’s why you don’t take it for granted.”

As Super Bowl week continues, Henry said his focus remains on preparation rather than reflection, but he acknowledged the significance of the moment.

For players like Henry and Gregory, the Super Bowl represents both an individual milestone and a shared achievement rooted in years of work, development and persistence.

The Patriots will face their Super Bowl opponent later this week, with kickoff scheduled for Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

For Henry, the game will mark the culmination of a career-long pursuit that has finally reached football’s biggest stage.

