Former Razorback Lineman Brings Pro Career to End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After 19 seasons in the NFL with five different franchises, former Arkansas offensive lineman Jason Peters is expected to retire, according to a report from Adam Schefter.
Peters grew up in the small Texas town called Queen City, between Texarkana and Atlanta where he starred as a versatile athlete in football and basketball at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds.
He signed with the Razorbacks out of high school as a defensive tackle in the 2000 class under former coach Houston Nutt.
When he didn’t see the field much as a true freshmen, Peters moved to the offensive side of the football where he was primarily an extra blocker at tight end.
He caught 27 passes over three seasons for 288 yards and four touchdowns.
Two of Peters’ most memorable plays at Arkansas came in seven overtime SEC games against Ole Miss (2001) and Kentucky (2003).
He improvised his route while quarterback Matt Jones extended the two-point conversion attempt in overtime No. 6 to force a seventh overtime.
The other was a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jones in the second overtime against the Wildcats. His clutch score tied the game, keeping the Razorbacks in a game it needed to win to turn a once promising season around.
After recording 61 pancake blocks during his college career, he decided to switch positions once again ahead of the 2004 NFL Draft.
While there was a chance Peters would be selected at 6-foot-4, 328 pounds, he ultimately went undrafted and signed as a free agent with the Buffalo Bills.
While fighting for a roster spot, Peters contributed on special teams for kickoffs and used as an extra blocker while training as an offensive tackle.
He would quickly work his way up the Bills’ depth chart by starting in his third season, establishing himself as a bodyguard for quarterbacks.
During his NFL career, he helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the 2018 Super Bowl, named first team all-pro (2011 and 2013), second team (2007, 2008, 2010 and 2014), nine time Pro Bowler.
He played plenty of snaps throughout his career and started 221 of 248 career games.
His retirement won’t be spent far from football either as he will continue to work as a consultant in the Seattle Seahawks front office.
Perhaps Peters will be able to not only mentor young stars but wring enough tenure out of the older players on his roster.