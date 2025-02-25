Hogs Must Heed Calipari's Warning With Longhorns Up Next
That incredibly bright red light that seems to be flashing inside Bud Walton Arena is a warning sign, a high-alert reminder for John Calipari's Razorbacks.
Whether the Hogs are paying attention to that cautionary signal is questionable. What isn't is Calipari continually reminding his players to focus on what's next.
Yes, the Razorbacks scored a signature win against No. 15 Missouri on Saturday. It was a must-win situation, akin to a hospital patient being taken off life support.
The 92-85 victory breathed life into Arkansas' hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid. But work remains and that's been part the theme of Calipari's talks with the Hogs the last few days.
If Arkansas doesn't beat Texas on Wednesday, the win over Missouri is wasted. And there's this: the Hogs must not — even for a single moment — take Texas for granted.
Just because the Razorbacks backed up their attention-grabbing win at Kentucky with a 78-70 victory on the Longhorns' court three weeks ago, it doesn't guarantee a season sweep of coach Rodney Terry's team.
Texas freshman sensation Tre Johnson is the SEC's leading scorer at 20.2 per game. But he's not the only scoring threat.
Johnson is listed as the No. 7 overall pick in a mock draft by NBA Draft Room. The hope was he'd be matched in the Arkansas-Texas game with Hogs' freshman Boogie Fland, but he's missed both contests with a thumb surgery.
Fland, a 5-star recruit, was also considered a fringe lottery pick prior his to injury. He'll still be drafted, now considered at No. 25 by that same mock draft.
Highest scoring game in the SEC this season belongs to 6-foot-2 Texas guard Jordan Pope, who netted 42 against New Orleans. Texas' burly 6-foot-7 forward Arthur Kaluma is sixth in the league with 34 points against Auburn.
Johnson's 32 points against Missouri ties for 10th. Despite Arkansas' defense making everything hard for the 6-foot-6 scoring machine, he tallied 25 points. He made only 6-of-22 shots, but seemingly spent the last 10 minutes of the game at the charity stripe, making 10-of-12 free throws.
Biggest disappointment that day for the 'Horns was former Razorback Tramon Mark putting up a goose egg in 21 foul-plagued minutes.
Johnell "Nelly" Davis powered the Hogs with 24 points and four steals in a breakout performance that signaled he was the guy Arkansas plucked from the transfer portal as one of the biggest prizes available.
Now, in the rematch. Texas is also fighting for its postseason life on the bubble with every game crucial and every victory a step closer to March Madness.
The Hogs and 'Horns own the same record of 16-11, plus 5-9 in the SEC. They're tied for 11th in the league, one spot behind Vanderbilt, a team the Hogs play on the road next Tuesday.
Whenever it's the Hogs and 'Horns, it is must-watch TV. This one means even more. ESPN2 will televise at 8 p.m.