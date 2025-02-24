Aloy's Massive Week for Razorbacks Rewarded With SEC Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy's hot start at the plate has been rewarded with SEC Player of the Week Honors. Aloy's four-game week concluded with a 4-for-4 performance against Michigan and came up just a triple short of the cycle.
Across the four games, Aloy was 8-for-14 at the plate with a double and two homers. Through seven games, he leads the team in hits (10), total bases (20) and on-base percentage (.563). He also co-leads the team in homers (3) and batting average (.417) with his younger brother Kuhio.
"He got better at the very end of the season last year," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "Went out to the Cape for about a month and got better, and then in the fall, we saw it most of the time. Yeah, he’s definitely really, really improved."
It's in stark contrast to the way he started his 2024 season with Razorbacks. Through seven games last year, Wehiwa was 5-for-30 (.167) with no homers and 11 strikeouts. The increased production from the shortstop has keyed Arkansas' first 6-1 start since 2021.
Aloy also continues his own personal ironman streak. He has now started 67 straight games for the Razorbacks at shortstop dating back to last season. Since becoming a Razorback, he has yet to miss a game both in the line-up or in the field.
The increase in production also comes at a good time for Wehiwa personally. He is eligible as for the 2025 MLB Draft after completing his requisite three seasons in college, and is already generating first round buzz.
In the most recent mock draft, Wehiwa is picked by the 29th by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Razorbacks will start its midweek slate against Grambling 3 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.