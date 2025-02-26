Hogs’ Release Leading Scorer’s Status for Texas Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas junior forward Adou Thiero has been ruled out for Arkansas’ game against Texas Wednesday night, according to the SEC’s availability report.
The apparent injury happened late in the second half of the Razorbacks victory over Missouri Saturday night. He spent time near the bench before being ushered to the locker room for further examination upon returning.
Coach John Calipari mentioned during his postgame press conference that Thiero aggravated his back but provided no further update. His status remained questionable for Wednesday’s game against Texas, according to his radio show Monday night.
“With Adou Thiero, we’re trying to figure out if he’s going to be able to play or not,” Calipari said.
The 6-foot-8, 220 pound point forward has been a breakout star during his third year in Calipari’s system. Thiero is averaging over 16 points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists this season which are all career-high marks.
“[Thiero’s] just taking it day by day,” Martin said. “Taking it day by day and seeing how he improves.”
In an attempt to get more information, Martin assured reporters Thiero is taking his progress “slowly.”
“[The coaching staff] is trying to make sure that we put him in the best possible position to continue to improve.”
Thiero was second on the team in scoring with 14 in a win over Texas in Austin. He also contributed five rebounds.
Thiero’s absence for Wednesday night's crucial SEC game at Bud Walton against the Longhorns appeared to be a game time decision, according to coaches early Tuesday morning. The Razorbacks remain in the bubble of the NCAA Tournament field and desperately need a victory over Texas to solidify its case for an at-large bid.