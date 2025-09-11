Former Razorbacks could suit up for Ole Miss against Arkansas on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will see some familiar faces on the opposing sideline this weekend as the Razorbacks open SEC play against Ole Miss in Oxford.
Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has indicated all week the Razorbacks may see those former players.
Three guys playing for the Hogs last season in offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, tight end Luke Hasz, and cornerback Jaylon Braxton are now with the Rebels and could be in uniform Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Kutas is expected to start his third straight game for Ole Miss, while Hasz and Braxton, both working their way back from injury, are possibilities to make their 2025 season debuts. It would be a highly anticipated return against their former teammates.
Kutas anchoring line for Ole Miss
Among the three, Kutas is the only one confirmed to play Saturday.
After transferring from Arkansas, the Memphis native has earned a starting role on the Ole Miss offensive line and has been a key figure in the Rebels’ 2-0 start to the season.
Kutas has started each of the first two games and is expected to hold down his spot again. The former Razorback brings SEC experience and a deep understanding of Arkansas’ defensive personnel to the matchup.
Kutas appeared in multiple games for Arkansas during his time in Fayetteville, earning starts along the offensive front and emerging as a dependable piece for Sam Pittman’s unit before opting to transfer during the offseason.
His presence adds another layer of familiarity and intrigue to a matchup that already carries early-season importance for both programs.
Hasz and Braxton working back from injuries
While Kutas is firmly in the lineup, the other two former Razorbacks remain game-time decisions.
Hasz transferred to Ole Miss in the offseason but has yet to see the field for the Rebels.
He suffered a serious ankle injury in the preseason and has been working through the recovery process over the last month.
“Luke might be available,” Kiffin said Monday when asked about Hasz’s potential return for the Arkansas game.
If Hasz plays, he could provide a spark in the middle of the field for an Ole Miss offense that is looking to be more consistent in the red zone.
His familiarity with Arkansas’ defense and his ability to create mismatches against linebackers could make him a difference-maker if he’s able to play.
Braxton is in a similar position. After missing all of 2024 due to injury, Braxton transferred to Ole Miss and is still looking to get back on the field.
Kiffin did not specify Braxton’s status, but it remains uncertain whether the former Arkansas starter will be active Saturday.
Like Hasz, Braxton was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school and saw the field early in Fayetteville.
His length and athleticism would be a welcome addition to the Ole Miss secondary, especially against an Arkansas offense that has found rhythm through two games.
Kiffin focused on turnovers, defensive execution
As Ole Miss prepares to host Arkansas, Kiffin noted that defensive improvement remains a priority, especially in terms of ball security and forcing turnovers.
“We got a lot to clean up from last week especially turnovers and lack of getting turnovers,” Kiffin said.
Arkansas enters the matchup with momentum, having scored over 50 points in each of its first two games against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State.
While those wins came against non-conference competition, the Razorbacks have shown offensive balance and efficiency, led by quarterback Taylen Green and a physical offensive front.
Kiffin said the Razorbacks’ defensive speed stood out on film and would be something his team needs to account for.
“They play really hard and playing really fast and give people a lot of problems,” Kiffin said. “We’re going to have to deal with their improved speed on defense and we’re going to have to be ready for a lot.”
The return of former players is just one subplot in a game that could help shape the trajectory of both SEC West contenders early in the season.
Key takeaways
• Patrick Kutas will start at offensive tackle for Ole Miss against his former team after earning the job in fall camp.
• Luke Hasz and Jaylon Braxton are questionable, with Kiffin stating Hasz “might be available” while Braxton’s status remains unclear.
• Arkansas enters 2–0, but Lane Kiffin pointed to his own team’s turnover issues and emphasized the challenge of Arkansas’ defensive speed.