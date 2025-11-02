Former Razorbacks kicker Cam Little finally gets record against Raiders
Former Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Cam Little came up big when he booted the longest field goal in NFL history Sunday when he drilled a 68-yarder to end the first half.
Little's booming boot from the left hash mark was well within the uprights and easily cleared the crossbar, appearing that it would've been good by at least five more yards.
The field goal delivered the first points of the game by Little's Jacksonville Jaguars, bringing them within 6-3 of the Las Vegas Raiders at intermission.
It didn't take long for word of the record-breaking kick to make the news at other games with break-ins of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills on CBS being one of the games. It is a kick that will get attention.
Little, who is 6-foot-1 and 178 pounds, knew he had enough leg to break the record as he made a 70-yard field goal during a Jags' preseason game prior to this season.
We saw signs of the long-distance kicks in college and probably missed some opportunities because Hogs coach Sam Pittman didn't want to take the shot.
Per ESPN Research, there have been seven field goals of at least 60 yards this season, which is already the most in a single season in NFL history. The previous record was five in 2022 and 2023.
Don't be surprised if Little doesn't get at least the chance to go past that record he just set.
The record-setting kick set off a bit of a wild celebration among the Jaguars but none were happier than Little, who missed his two previous kicks over the last two games.
The 68-yarder broke the mark set by Justin Tucker, who booted a 66-yarder on Sept. 26, 2021, while playing for the Baltimore Ravens.
For decades, the gold standard was the 63-yard, game-winning field goal by the New Orleans Saints' Tom Dempsey in 1970.
Dempsey's feat broke the previous record by an amazing 8 yards, leaving onlookers awestruck by his achievement.
That stood for 28 years before the Denver Broncos' Jason Elam tied Dempsey with his 63-yarder. There have been 12 more of at least 63 yards since 2011.
The kick improved Little's 2025 season stats to 11-of-15 on field goals, with a previous long of 52 yards. He added a 33-yarder early in the third quarter.
Little started the season by making 6-of-6 field goals in the first two games but converted just 4-of-8 since. Undoubtedly, the long-distance kick will improve his confidence.
Little is the most accurate kicker in the history of Arkansas' program, having made 82.8% of his field goals (53-for-64) and never missing an extra point (129-for-129) over his three-year career
He was a freshman All-American and picked first-team All-SEC by the conference's coaches in his final season as a junior at Arkansas.
He's a native of Moore, Okla., and kicked for Southmoore High School before picking Arkansas over many other suitors.
Little was a sixth-round draft pick of the Jags and enjoyed a sensational rookie year as a 21-year-old. He made 27-of-29 field goals (93.1%) and all 27 extra-pointers, which are from 33 yards.
His previous long in an NFL regular-season game came last year when he hit from 59 yards. He has a 52-yarder this season.
Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys and Chase McLaughlin in week 4 this season are tied for the third-longest field goals in NFL history at 65 yards.
Aubrey and Denver's Matt Prater had been good from 64 yards, tying them for the fith longest.
The group with 64-yarders is long after Dempsey and Elam. It includes Sebastian Janikowski, David Akers, Graham Gano, Brett Maher and Joey Slye.