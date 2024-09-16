Game Note Tidbits for Auburn, Razorbacks for Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hits the road to open the SEC slate against Auburn. Here are key tidbits for both teams:
Trent Dilfer is Back:
The Super Bowl winning quarterback has his imprints on the Razorback opponent for the second straight week. After the Razorbacks beat a UAB team 37-27 led by Dilfer. Dilfer also was the high school coach of newly minted Auburn starting quarterback Hank Brown.
Brown passed for 3,264 yards, 47 touchdowns under Dilfer's tutelage his senior year while they were both at Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee en route to the state championship in 2022.
Run, Run, Run some more:
In a complete 180, Arkansas leads the SEC and even the country in some categories running the football. The Razorbacks lead all of FBS football with 15 rushing touchdowns scored by six different players. Arkansas is one of only two teams in the SEC with multiple players already over 200 yards rushing with Jackson and Green (Tennessee).
[No] Sack Attack:
Sam Pittman has lamented the lack of sacks that his team has generated through three games, but the feeling might be mutual for both coaches. Both teams are in a tie for 75th nationally with just five sacks. Only Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M have fewer sacks in the SEC.
Quotes of the Week:
"He kicked it right to him." I don’t know how vulnerable it was. He was standing right in front of the guy and he kicked it right to him."- Sam Pittman on UAB's onside kick
"What level is that right now compared to the rest of the SEC? We're getting ready to find out."- Hugh Freeze on belief of QB Hank Brown
Kickoff between Auburn and Arkansas is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
