Green Needs to Trim Mistakes, Mental Lapses Going Forward
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green struggled a bit Saturday against UAB. The first-year transfer completed 11-of-26 passes for 161 yards and one interception in a 37-27 win.
If a team or leader is going to struggle it best come against a weaker opponent. Green was errant with his accuracy early on, not completing his first pass until the 14:20 mark of the first half.
"It was very unusual," Pittman said after the win. "It's correctable and [Green] can correct it. Most of the time when that happens, guys are pushing hard.
"It might go back to playing at home for the first time as well. That's the first time he's ever been in this stadium with fans. He may have pushed a little bit hard. He may have wanted to show out a little bit, play a little bit above what he normally does, which is plenty good.
"He just didn't have a good night. [Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino] talked to him about his reads and all that, but he got the ball out of his hand on some of the airing throws, he got the ball out of his hand fast. Where he made plays, it was when he ran around a little bit."
Lack of attention to snaps from Green almost cost Arkansas a chance to score and go up 10 points late in the game. Two of the Razorbacks’ big plays in that drive late in the fourth quarter were perfectly snapped but an inattention to detail caused near distaste deep in UAB territory.
Both bobbled snaps resulted in big plays for Arkansas. First, a 16-yard first down by Andrew Armstrong to reach the 36-yard line. Then, the Razorbacks lost five yards on a fumble which was recorded a sack the play before a nine yard touchdown.
Turnovers, mental errors and confidence is key for the Razorbacks moving forward to Auburn. Once in the SEC, teams are more likely to capitalize on opponents tendencies than Group of Five or FCS programs.
With a road trip to the Tigers’ finally here both Auburn and Arkansas already have chink in the armor from non-conference play. Recent history suggests the Razorbacks will play better on the road against conference opponents.
However, Arkansas will need a flawless performance from its quarterback to sneak out of The Plains with a victory. If Green’s arm doesn’t come alive soon, his legs will be taken away from him the same way.
HOGS FEED:
