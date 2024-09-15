Hitting Jackpot with Hogs' Rushing Keeping Season Afloat
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has hit the jackpot in the running game. Not only do the Razorbacks have 777 rushing yards through three games, a rather fitting number for a team trying to improve the run game from last year, but they have found what might be the top running back combos out of the transfer portal in Ja'Quinden Jackson and Rodney Hill.
Jackson is finally healthy and ready to attack the season at full-speed, allowing his full skillset to be shown on a national level. He is also the first running back since Raheim "Rocket" Sanders in 2022 to have three consecutive games of over 100 yards rushing.
"He feels different here," coach Sam Pittman said. "Every time we ask him, he does some pretty spectacular things. The line does a good job, but he is our guy.
"I just don’t feel like he probably never was at Utah and he got injured over there as well. They probably would have used him every bit as much as we did if he was healthy."
The statistical trends are mind-boggling. Jackson with 397 yards through three games has already eclipsed the lead running back in terms of rushing yards last year (AJ Green, 312).
Through three games last year, Arkansas had just 474 rushing yards. This year in the early going, they rank 11th nationally in rushing yards per game at 259. The three main runners in the offense, Jackson, Hill and quarterback Taylen Green are all averaging over five yards a carry. No player with over 50 carries last year averaged over five yards per attempt.
At a certain point, with Green struggling in the passing game, the game plan became incredibly simple. Run the ball.
"I was telling them to give me the ball," Jackson said. "Hey, give me the ball, it’s working. Give me the ball."
Credit also has to be given to the offensive line, who after a error-filled 2023 has helped Jackson and the other running backs along to bring the running game back to life.
"We as an offensive line are confident in our running backs," right guard Josh Braun said. "We know that if we’re going to block, and let’s something’s off and we’re only going to get him 2 yards, he’s going to turn that into 7. If we’re going to block and it’s going to be a big play, he’s going to turn that into a touchdown."
The Razorbacks will look to carry the jackpot rushing attack into SEC play against Auburn on the road. Kickoff is set of 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.
