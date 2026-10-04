Good, Bad and Ugly From Arkansas’ 34-7 Loss at Texas A&M

Arkansas did not simply lose at Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks were reminded how far they remain from being a competitive SEC football team.

Texas A&M beat Arkansas 34-7, outgaining the Razorbacks 401-214 and rushing for 231 yards. The loss dropped Arkansas to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play, while extending the program’s SEC losing streak to 13 games.

There was one good moment. There was plenty of bad. And the ugly has now become impossible to ignore.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) catches a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Good: Chris Marshall Is Still a Star

Chris Marshall remains the clearest offensive bright spot Arkansas has.

The receiver caught seven passes for 76 yards and Arkansas’ only touchdown. His 26-yard scoring reception late in the first quarter briefly cut Texas A&M’s lead to 14-7 and gave the Razorbacks a reason to believe the game might become competitive.

Marshall made the type of play Arkansas needs from a top receiver. He created separation, secured the ball and turned a well-placed KJ Jackson pass into six points. In a game where Arkansas managed only 111 passing yards, Marshall accounted for more than two-thirds of the production.

The problem is that Arkansas cannot ask Marshall to be the entire offense.

Texas A&M adjusted after the touchdown. The Aggies limited Marshall’s explosive opportunities, and no other Razorback consistently emerged as a reliable answer. Arkansas has found a true No. 1 receiver, but it has not built enough around him.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Carsyn Baker (5) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bad: Arkansas Let the Game Get Away Immediately

Arkansas needed a clean start at Kyle Field.

Instead, KJ Jackson threw an interception on the third offensive play of the night. Texas A&M immediately turned the short field into a 2-yard touchdown run by KJ Edwards, then scored another touchdown later in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead.

The Razorbacks briefly answered through Marshall, but Texas A&M responded with 20 consecutive points.

That is the issue.

Arkansas did not just make an early mistake. It failed to recover from it. The Aggies built a 24-7 halftime lead, then opened the second half with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Edwards’ second scoring run. At 31-7, the competitive portion of the game was over.

Good SEC teams can absorb an early turnover. Arkansas repeatedly lets early adversity become the game’s defining moment.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ugly: The Run Defense Collapsed Again

Arkansas knew what Texas A&M wanted to do.

The Aggies still ran for 231 yards.

Texas A&M used a committee approach, with Edwards rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while Marcel Reed added 66 yards and a score. Arkansas could not hold gaps, could not consistently make the first tackle and could not force the Aggies into enough long-yardage situations to make Reed carry the offense.

Reed completed 13 of 19 passes for 170 yards. Those numbers were efficient, but Texas A&M did not need him to throw much because Arkansas never stopped the ground game.

The Razorbacks had held Tulsa to 65 rushing yards one week earlier. That progress disappeared against a more physical SEC opponent.

Arkansas’ defense does not have to be perfect against Tennessee next week. It does have to be better. The Volunteers arrive with DeSean Bishop, who ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn. If Arkansas does not correct its tackling and gap-control issues quickly, Tennessee has a clear formula to repeat Texas A&M’s success.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Ismael Cisse (4) runs a route during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Verdict

The final score was 34-7.

The larger problem is that the result did not feel surprising.

Arkansas has now lost 13 consecutive SEC games. The program has dropped 11 of its past 24 games against Power Four opponents by double digits, including seven defeats by more than 28 points. Blowout conference losses have become common enough that they no longer produce shock.

That is the ugly truth.

Marshall remains a reason to believe Arkansas can create offense. Jackson can still grow. Silverfield is still early in his tenure.

But progress cannot be measured by a strong win over Tulsa if every step into SEC competition ends with Arkansas getting physically overwhelmed.

Tennessee is next.

The Razorbacks need more than a better performance, but proof that this streak does not own them.

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