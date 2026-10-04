What Else Is There Left to Review About Arkansas Football?

COLLEGE STATION — I'm not quite sure how much longer a review of the football program is going to take moving forward, but the longer this losing streak extends, the less likely it seems like Arkansas will ever recover after another blowout loss, this time to Texas A&M 34-7 on Saturday.

It became apparent at halftime that this game could get out of hand quickly in the second half, and it happened right on cue with a four play, 75-yard touchdown drive that allowed the Aggies to take a commanding 31-7 lead.

The Hogs have now lost 11 of their previous 24 games vs P4 teams by double-digits, seven losses by more than 28 points, 13 straight losses to SEC teams, and 14-54 in SEC games since athletics director Hunter Yurachek was hired in 2018.

If former coach Sam Pittman wasn't provided the resources required to field a team capable of competing in the SEC, it's not going to get much better under Yurachek's watch if this is the kind of product fans will continue to receive

It's been nearly a decade of the Razorbacks' administration inventing new ways to fall further behind the rest of the SEC while everyone else seems to be moving forward. It's spiraled out of control, and every time it feels like this team has finally hit rock bottom there is a whole new pit dug out for them.

Arkansas went into the game looking to prove that the win over Tulsa meant something moving forward, but what everyone saw on Saturday was a continuation of what has been lately.

All that talk about culture, discipline, accountability and doing the little things right finally starting to show up was proven wrong once again when facing a struggling Aggies offense that was averaging 345 yards per game.

The first time Arkansas was punched in the mouth during the first half, they responded with promising drives, including a one-handed touchdown grab by Chris Marshall that made it a one-score game. But every single punch to the teeth resulted in another scoring drive by the Aggies until the game slipped away.

That's been the story inside this program for years.

This whole thing is slipping away with each passing week and until something changes from the very top and resources are provided at a reasonable rate, this will be the expectation moving forward.

One bad drive turns into two, turnovers turn into points for the other team, and a manageable deficit becomes three touchdowns at the blink of an eye. Before anyone can figure out what happens, another SEC game is effectively over before the fourth quarter begins.

It's becoming unfathomable to think about what it'll take for substantial change to finally happen.

The University of Arkansas' Board of Trustees has already started the review the football program and why it's no longer competitive within the SEC. Yurachek's name has already been reported as being squarely on the hot seat.

Silverfield has already acknowledged the financial limitations he inherited and has taken it upon himself to help raise money for future rosters. This year, they were only able to go out and sign one difference maker at wide receiver in Chris Marshall.

But it's far more apparent now that Arkansas needed a good retooling of every offensive position during the offseason. Even with a clean slate of 82 new players, the Razorbacks are contuining to struggle.

So, if Silverfield didn't have the means this year, who says he'll have it for 2027?

There is nothing else left to review when the results are right there in black and white.

The Razorbacks have now lost 13 consecutive SEC games, won only 14 conference games since 2018, and are suffering blowout losses against Power Four competition regularly, which has become so common enough that it's no longer shocking to even the casual fan.

That's probably the saddest part because it really doesn't have to be like this. Arkansas was once a proud, nationally relevant program.

Now, they're going on the road losing 34-7 to a Texas A&M that's really not all that good despite winning 11 games and earn a College Football Playoff berth last season.

It just all feels like what Arkansas football has become, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight.

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