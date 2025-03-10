Green Ready For Last Ride As Arkansas Quarterback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whatever happens this year, this is it for Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. Entering his fifth and final season as a college player, Green can hardly believe his career is winding down.
"It's crazy," Green said. "It’s my fifth spring, and it went by fast. That's why I'm telling the freshmen, it's going to go by fast, so have fun and just go play ball."
It's one of the main goals the presumptive starting quarterback carries into the spring. Showing the ropes to a young quarterback room that includes two true freshmen (Madden Iamaleava and Grayson Wilson) and a redshirt freshman (KJ Jackson).
"Just being a mentor and being that person freshmen look up to," Green said. "I have another responsibility. Each day I have to have a certain level of intensity, a certain level of energy. We had 6 a.m. lifts, but I can’t be tired because people — especially being the quarterback, we’re the leaders of the defense and offense, we have to be energy givers, not energy takers."
In terms of his personal development, Green is hoping to cut down his turnovers and using his 2024 experience to take the Razorbacks to new heights.
"Just being really intentional and really urgent in what I do," Green said. "Every single play and every single rep that I have, whether it's good or bad, learning from it, and taking diligent notes in the film room.
Arkansas ranked dead last in the country in 2024 in fumbles lost per game (2.4), Green is hoping that extra experience will pay dividends in Year 2 of an offense led by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and coach Sam Pittman.
"[I need to have an] understanding of what made me make that decision or do those things," Green said. "Ask questions to Petrino. That will correlate to on the field. The more you know, the more the game slows down. There’s going to be a lot of information I learn, especially in this offense. I have to do a great job of filtering that information and simplifying it so I can just go out there and play my brand of football."
Arkansas started spring football Monday afternoon. The annual Red-White Spring game is scheduled for April 19 and will not be televised or streamed.
