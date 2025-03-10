Arkansas' Aloy Picks Up SEC Honors for Second Time in Three Weeks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The awards for Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy keep rolling in.
The junior picked up another co-SEC Player of the Week Award Monday. The award was split with Georgia first baseman Ryland Zaborowski.
He won the award for the first time Feb. 24 after his 8-for-14 week against Washington State and in Arlington, Texas at the College Baseball Series.
In five games this week against ULM and Portland, Aloy slashed .632/.667/1.136 with three homers and 11 RBIs. His season average sits at .433 and he's closing in on his younger brother Kuhio for the team lead (.456).
He's also tied with Kuhio and third baseman Brent Iredale for the team lead in home runs (6).
Thanks in large part due to Aloy's success, Arkansas ranks seventh nationally and fourth in the SEC in home runs (33).
Aloy's contributions don't stop at the plate. He extended his streak of consecutive games started at shortstop to 76.
He has not missed a start in the field since joining the team in 2023. The shortstop made an over-the-shoulder running catch that landed him on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays.
He's committed just two errors in 54 attempts and has been an instrumental part in starting double plays. The Hogs rank in the Top 15 nationally and second in the SEC with 15 double plays turned.
"That was an unbelievable play by the shortstop in the seventh inning," coach Dave Van Horn said. "That was amazing."
Iredale described the difficulties of making such a play.
"If I had give it on a scale I would say a 9 [or] 10." Iredale said. "You have your back turned and you are running full speed and you are not even seeing the ball half the time. So you see just see a flash and you see if you can get it."
Arkansas has one final non-conference tuneup against UCA to close a 10-game homestand at Baum-Walker before SEC play. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC+.