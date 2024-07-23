Green’s Skill Set Similar to Legend, Needs to be Himself
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With college football less than 40 days away, journalists and fans alike find comfort throughout the dog days of summer by turning to YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook reels.
Fans watch highlights added transfers for self scouting reports. Most of the time it’s hard not to get excited their team's newest star when looking at only his best plays.
This gives the fan hope of something new — that he'll make a difference between bowl eligibility and being selected for the expanded playoff field.
Type 'Taylen Green' in the search bar on YouTube and highlights from his time at Boise State pop first. Sprinkled in are key plays in Arkansas' Red-White game which allowed offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to encapsulate his new quarterback's accuracy which was spotty most of last season.
One of Green’s best moments came against Utah State as a redshirt freshman when he raced 91-yards for a score. The touchdown put the game out of reach with over a minute left in the fourth quarter as Boise State won 42-23.
His 4.6 second 40-yard dash speed doesn’t seem like much. However, when someone moves that fast at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds it’s quite noticeable.
Long ago, when Matt Jones quarterbacked the Arkansas offense, his stride was compared to a gazelle running in an open field. It’s hard to remember who said that to give proper credit but that was also 20 years ago.
Dozens of Arkansas fans commented about Green’s speed in the open field. A lot of them remembered how Jones left defenders in his dust at a similar size stride.
The Broncos transfer doesn’t have to live up to an Arkansas legend's standard. All Green needs to do is allow Petrino to develop him into a quarterback who can operate the offense efficiently.
"He's put on about 12 good pounds, and he can fly," Coach Sam Pittman said during spring practice. "We do know how good a runner he is because we saw it at Boise State. We haven't really seen it (every day in spring practice) because of how you hold off of guys in spring. We know he's fast and big."
