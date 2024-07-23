Arkansas Legacy Prospect Potential Game Changer in 2026 Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks coach John Calipari is doing as he promised during his first few days in Fayetteville. Calipari is picking up rocks all over the state in search of Arkansas kids capable of playing at the next level.
Little Rock Christian star shooting guard JaShawn 'JJ' Andrews received his official offer from the new Arkansas staff Monday evening. Andrews was initially offered when Eric Musselman roamed the sidelines before taking his talents to Los Angeles at USC.
The 6-foot-6, 220 pound shooting guard was tremendous as a sophomore last season, leading his Warriors team to a 27-7 overall record and state championship. He is rated as high as the No. 15 player in the nation, according to ESPN. On3's Industry Ranking compiles each recruiting publication's ranking into one and Andrews sits No. 20 overall, No. 9 small forward and No. 1 player in Arkansas.
Andrews averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds for Little Rock Christian last season. He has experienced a great run at Peach Jam winning the Nike EYBL U16 title. HIs Bradley Beal Elite team went roughshod over its field with a 7-0 record.
He was one of the elite performers in his division averaging 20 points per game six rebounds. The Little Rock native knocked down 66% of his attempts from the field and 32% from three.
Ole Miss and Illinois have offered Andrews a scholarship early on in his recruitment. However, it seems like the Razorbacks and Illinois are tied in a two-horse race for now.
When Calipari first met with media at his introductory press conference, he mentioned the state of Arkansas would be a priority if the talent is there.
“It’s the first place you look,” Calipari said. “Are they good kids and are they good enough? If they are, we’ll recruit them.
“I did the same thing at Kentucky. Derek Willis, Dominique Hawkins. Some of them are different paths, now. It may take them a little longer, but so what. Those kids are all professionals. Reed Sheppard. I mean, ‘Why’d he take him? He’s never going to play him.' What? I play the best players. ‘Well, he didn’t start him.’ He’s fine. He’s going to be a lottery pick. How about that?”
Sheppard did just that after being outside the Top 30 in last year's freshmen class. His success as a Wildcat led him to stardom during NBA Summer League play by scoring 20 points per game, third highest amongst those competing.
The state of Arkansas has produced a trio of Top 100 prospects in this cycle with guards Isaiah Sealy (No. 59), Terrion Burgess (No. 61) and Courtland Muldrew (No. 100), according to 247sports. Muldrew recently announced he'll transfer to legendary prep school Oak HIll Academy in Virginia for his junior season.
Arkansas has seen a few of its highly recruited prospects leave the state this summer for prep school play. While Andrews has decided to stay at his current high school, Jacob Lanier has left Maumelle to play at Arizona Compass. Shooting guard Aidan Chronister transferred from Rogers to Sunrise Christian in Kansas as the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 6 at his position.
Andrews is the son of Shawn, a two-time all-American offensive lineman for the Razorbacks during the early 2000's for Houston Nutt. He was a first round selection in 2004 by Philadelphia and played six seasons for the Eagles and one with the New York Giants.
