Green’s helmet cam offers unique look at Manning Passing Academy
THIBODAUX, La. — For a fleeting moment, fans across the country were able to see the game through Taylen Green's eyes at the Manning Passing Academy.
It's an angle usually reserved for quarterbacks and coaches.
Green’s unique helmet-cam footage offered a rare, intimate look at one of college football’s most dynamic quarterbacks as he prepared to lead Arkansas into a new season.
The Manning Passing Academy, founded by football’s first family—Archie, Cooper, Peyton, and Eli Manning—has become a rite of passage for the nation’s top quarterbacks.
Each summer, over 1,500 campers and more than 40 college quarterbacks gather for four days of drills, mentorship, and behind-the-scenes evaluations from some of the game’s most influential figures.
This year, the camp’s roster boasted names like Arch Manning of Texas, Drew Allar of Penn State, and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, but Green’s presence, and his willingness to share his vantage point, set him apart from the crowd.
Green’s journey to Thibodaux began in Boise, Idaho, where he started his college career as a Bronco. After three seasons at Boise State, he transferred to Arkansas, quickly establishing himself as a dual-threat weapon in the SEC.
Last season, Green threw for 3,154 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding another 602 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.
His ability to extend plays and make defenders miss has made him one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the SEC.
But it was the helmet camera, developed in partnership with Riddell Sports, that truly gave fans a new way to appreciate Green’s game.
As he warmed up inside the red zone, his throws arced perfectly across the end zone, each release followed by the subtle jostle of the helmet’s interior.
For a generation raised on first-person video games and GoPro adventures, seeing the game from Green’s point of view was both familiar and thrilling.
Behind the social media buzz lies a quarterback intent on growth. Manning Passing Academy is as much about learning as it is about showcasing talent.
Green, now entering his fifth year of college football, used the opportunity to pick the brains of the Mannings and fellow counselors.
“He wants to be a Hog, he wants to play here, he wants to play for the state,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said earlier this offseason. “That’s nothing against the guys that got in the portal, but it’s a big deal to me that he wants to stay here and run it back and stay with Bobby [Petrino] and stay with that offense. It will be so big and beneficial to him, and it will help us in recruiting as well.”
The Razorbacks finished 7-6 last year, and expectations in Fayetteville are building. Green’s experience and his commitment to Arkansas comes at a time when the SEC is more competitive than ever.
“We cut down some of the things that we wanted to do,” Pittman told On3 Sports. “We really tried to tailor the offense to what Taylen does best—let him be a playmaker.”
Green’s consistency and ability to limit turnovers will be crucial in a league where mistakes are quickly punished.
For Green, the Manning Passing Academy also served as a barometer. The camp is notorious for its low-key intensity; there are no official rankings, but everyone is watching.
Archie Manning, in his annual remarks, emphasized the value of leadership and preparation over raw talent.
“These kids are the future of football,” Manning said. “But it’s not just about throwing the ball, it’s about understanding the responsibility that comes with the position.”
That message resonated with Green. After a season in which he flashed moments of brilliance but also struggled with turnovers (15 touchdowns to nine interceptions) he is focused on refinement.
“I’m always looking to get better,” Green said at the camp. “Whether it’s footwork, decision-making, or just being a better leader, there’s always something to learn. This camp is special because you’re surrounded by people who love the game as much as you do.”
While Green’s helmet-cam video went viral for its novelty, it also highlighted the technological evolution of football.
Riddell’s cameras have become increasingly common in practices, helping both players and coaches analyze plays from a quarterback’s perspective.
For Green, the footage offers immediate feedback of what he sees, how quickly he processes information, when he releases the ball.
“It’s a tool that helps me understand my own tendencies,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t realize what you’re doing until you see it from your own eyes.”
As the Razorbacks prepare for their season opener against Alabama A&M on August 30, Green’s leadership is more important than ever.
With an influx of transfers and a coaching staff that remains under scrutiny, Arkansas is counting on continuity at quarterback.
Analysts point to Green’s ability to create outside of structure as a difference-maker, especially in the grind of the SEC schedule.
“He’s got that knack,” one SEC coach said anonymously. “He makes plays you can’t coach, but now it’s about making the routine plays look easy.”
The Manning Passing Academy, now in its 30th year, remains a family affair. The Mannings are always the first to arrive and the last to leave, setting a tone of humility and hard work. For Green, the camp is both a proving ground and a laboratory.
“You see the way Peyton and Eli interact with guys,” he said. “It’s about sharing knowledge and building each other up. That’s the part I’ll take back to Fayetteville.”
With the season coming up fast and expectations mounting, Razorback fans are hoping the lessons from Thibodaux translate to Saturdays in the fall.
Green, for his part, is ready. “I want to win,” he said, simply. “That’s why I’m here. That’s what it’s all about.”