Razorbacks Green selected for elite Manning Academy after breakout season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green's has accepted an invitation to serve as a counselor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy.
The four-day football clinic, scheduled for June 26-29 at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La., is another milestone in Green's development after a breakout season that saw him amass over 3,700 total yards for the Razorbacks.
"I would say my confidence level is higher because it's my second year in the offense," Green said during spring drills. "Just where I was last year, my eyes were like, 'Oh,' with the offense and getting on the same page with Petrino, and the different plays in the run game and different responsibilities I had to do."
The Manning Passing Academy, led by College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning and his sons Peyton, Eli, and Cooper, has become a proving ground for the nation's top quarterbacks.
Recent counselors include NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts, along with Heisman Trophy winners Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.
Green's selection continues a strong Arkansas tradition at the camp. He follows in the footsteps of former Razorback quarterbacks KJ Jefferson, Cole Kelley, Austin Allen, Brandon Allen, Tyler Wilson, and Ryan Mallett, each of whom served as counselors during their collegiate careers.
The 6-foot-6 senior's dual-threat capabilities were on full display during the 2024 season, where he completed 60.4% of his passes for 3,154 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 602 yards and eight scores on the ground.
Perhaps most impressively, Green maintained his effectiveness despite battling a knee injury suffered against Tennessee in Week 6.
His resilience culminated in an MVP performance at the Liberty Bowl, where he orchestrated a masterful display of 422 total yards and four touchdowns in Arkansas' 39-26 victory over Texas Tech.
According to offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, that performance only scratched the surface of Green's potential.
"You can do a lot better," Petrino told Green during their exit meetings, a challenge the quarterback has embraced heading into his final collegiate season.
The timing of the Manning Academy invitation couldn't be better for Green, who enters his second year in Petrino's system with heightened expectations.
Under Petrino's guidance, the Razorbacks ranked 10th nationally in total offense last season, averaging 459.2 yards per game.
"I'm not really content," Green emphasized. "Especially the year I had last year was good, but I could have done way better, and Coach Petrino is the first one to say that. We know what to get better at."
The Manning Passing Academy has historically served as a launching pad for quarterbacks on the verge of exceptional seasons. The intensive four-day program combines fundamental skill development with strategic insights from some of football's most accomplished minds.
For Green, who transferred to Arkansas after three years at Boise State, the opportunity to learn from the Manning family while mentoring younger players aligns perfectly with his growing leadership role in Fayetteville.
"Just being really intentional and really urgent in what I do," Green said of his approach. "Every single play and every single rep that I have, whether it's good or bad, learning from it, and taking diligent notes in the film room. Like I said, just being a mentor for the younger guys."
As Green prepares for the Manning Passing Academy, he carries with him not just the hopes of Razorback nation, but also the momentum of a program that has found its offensive identity.
His selection as a counselor validates both his performance and his potential, marking another step forward in what promises to be a compelling final chapter of his collegiate career.