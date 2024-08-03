Don't Forget About Gumms, Record Breaking Tight End Hopes for Solid 2024 Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Last season was a tough all the way around for Arkansas as the team didn't live up to expected team potential in 2023. Second year transfer Var'Keyes Gumms was expected to be a major piece in the tight end room last year, but was not consistently in the rotation.
Gumms was an All-American following his redshirt freshman season at North Texas in 2022. He played in all 14 games for the Mean Green, starting the last six, and caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns.
His reception and yards total were tight end records at North Texas. Following the 2022 season, he entered the transfer portal and chose Arkansas in a close race with Cal.
There was certainly a traffic jam at tight end for Arkansas last season with true freshman Luke Hasz and redshirt freshman Ty Washington emerging as promising targets. Former walk-on Nathan Bax and Louisiville transfer Francis Sherman were used primarily for extra blockers for a struggling offensive line.
Now, he looks to shrug off a slow start with a solid training camp over the next few weeks.
"I just feel like coming in was rough for me with the transition and the transfer portal in general," Gumms said. "So, I had stuff going on behind there. Soon as I got in and started being around the players and coaches more. Then, [Coach Bobby] Petrino came in with his offense -— he's a cool coach."
As for Petrino, his offense requires the tight ends to perform similarly to the professional level. Those concepts, although evolved over time, remain a focal point of the success of his unit.
Petrino's history with tight ends like DJ Williams and Chris Gragg as featured pieces have not been forgotten about in Fayetteville. That gives Gumms, along with Hasz and Washington, a chance to shine this season with their new offensive system.
"I feel like learning this offense you'll be ready for the pros," Gumms said. "It's so similar between here and the [NFL] that I feel our offense will be dangerous.
