World Record Exchanges Between Razorback Teammates
PARIS — One Arkansas sprinter has put her name in the world record books at the hands of her teammate on the opening day of action on the track at the 2024 Olympic Games.
Razorbacks sprinter Kaylyn Brown ran a 49.5 anchor leg in the preliminaries of the 4x400 meter mixed relay to finish in a time of 3:07.41. The team of Brown, Vernon Norwood, Shamir Little and Bryce Deadmon broke the world record by nearly a second and a half.
Brown's teammate Rosey Effiong, who also competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials, was part of the old World Record relay team set at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The old world record of 3:08.80 was shattered and the U.S. team finished over three seconds ahead of the next fastest qualifier, France, who turned in a time of 3:10.60.
It remains to be seen if Brown will be picked for the final Saturday, teams are allowed to make substitutions with different athletes from within the relay pool between the prelims. If the U.S. were to place in the top three in the final and get a medal and not run in the final, she would still be credited with a medal, just not participate in the medal ceremony.
Fellow incoming Razorback transfer Isabella Whitaker, who was not part of the prelims, could also be selected for the final.
The final of the 4x400 mixed relay will be broadcast on NBC and can be streamed live on Peacock. The race is set to get underway 1:55 p.m. (CT) Saturday.
HOGS FEED:
• Former Warren quarterback joining group working at fullback
• Arkansas leads SEC with 20 athletes going for Olympic gold
• Razorbacks continue 2026 class momentum with addition of quarterback
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook