Gundy Refuses to Let Media Sugar-Coat Petrino's Schematic Advantage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When it comes to college towns, there are media and there are journalists and the only thing the two really have in common is a credential to the game and press conferences.
Media are often fans and former players who have a job with a local outlet and do their best to not cheer in the press box and get kicked out. However, when it comes to questions during press conferences, it's pretty easy to pick them out as they try to sugar-coat things or avoid issues that need reporting all together.
Monday, a media member in Stillwater tried to do such a dance around how impactful Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's scheme was against Oklahoma State Friday and Cowboys coach Mike Gundy wasn't interested in the charade. The question centered around the premise that while on the field it looked like Arkansas receivers were wide open, when watching back the tape on Sunday, they really weren't, which simply wasn't true.
"Well, you're a homer is the first part, because they they were running wide open," Gundy said. "You're wanting to make it look better, and honestly, they were running wide open. Now, well, it's all right, we're honest here. I mean, I mean, there's no reason anybody should come to these press conferences thinking we're going to bull**** each other. So the point being is that they were running wide open."
However, as Gundy pointed out, it's a fixable problem. In this case, what he made clear was fixable means not having to face Petrino calling plays again.
"So, if players don't have schemes that give them either an equal opportunity or a better opportunity than your opponent, you're exposed," Gundy said. "And then if the other guys have schemes that are better than yours, you're really exposed. So there's been a lot of times in my career here that we have had better schemes than other coaches. I just don't talk about it. But because they had better concepts than we did, and then our players got out of position, it made it look really bad. So the almost two wrongs don't make a right. It was [gesturing] this was not good. This was not good. Now the whole thing's not good."
In addition to a schematic advantage, Gundy said quarterback Taylen Green's unique body type and athleticism created problems also. He discussed players trying to grab him, but Green having the quick twitch necessary to leave them grabbing air.
"And then you add his ability to run the ball like they had him listed at [six-foot-five] or [six-foot-six], Gundy said. "He looked like he could be a swing forward for the Thunder. I mean, he looks [six-foot-nine] to me out there. Maybe it was because of his frame. But last Monday in here, somebody asked me, and I said, one of the concerns we have with him is his ability to get out and run because he only takes him two steps to get across this room, and it's hard to catch guys like that in space."
Between Petrino and Green, it was a lot to overcome. Fortunately for the Cowboys, Arkansas did the overcoming for them because up to that point Gundy had watched the game slip further and further away until it was almost out of reach.
"There's a lot of things that snowballed," Gundy said. "That's why we were fortunate to win that game."
