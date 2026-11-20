All eyes have been on the Texas Longhorns' quarterback this college football season as Arch Manning entered the year as the betting favorite to both win the Heisman Trophy and be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, things have gone as well for Manning and the Longhorns as most people expected. They lost back-to-back games in the middle of the season to Oklahoma and Florida, and Manning hasn't looked like the NFL prospect that we expected to see. The good news is the Longhorns have strung together four straight wins, and for the second year in a row, Manning has looked better in the final stretch of games.

As a result of his up-and-down year, his odds of being the top pick in next year's draft have yo-yo'd. We reached out to traders at some of the top sportsbooks in the country to get their take on whether or not Manning still has a chance to go No. 1 overall next year.

Ty Gou, a Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, mentioned that while Manning's odds have improved, the market to be the No. 1 overall pick has largely become a two-person race between Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

"[Manning's] stock has shot up a little bit... he's gone from 20-1 to 15-1 in the past few weeks. However, I would also say at the same time that Jeremiah Smith and Drew Mestemaker have such compelling resumes that it's essentially a two-horse race at this time.

Joey Feazel, the Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, echoed a similar sentiment, but he did mention there is still time for Manning to pad his resume. He also mentioned Trinidad Chambliss as an interesting name to watch.

“Arch’s draft stock has improved recently, but the bigger picture is that he's still lower than where the market expected him to be entering the season, when he was widely viewed as the likely No. 1 overall pick. Texas’ winning streak has helped stabilize and strengthen his position, but he still has ground to make up relative to those preseason expectations. Outside of Arch and Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker, Trinidad Chambliss is one of the more interesting risers.”

Chambliss is currently listed fourth on the odds list at +1900.

There are a few additional factors to consider when looking at this market. The main one related to Manning is that he still has another year of eligibility next season, and based on how his stock has fallen this year, it wouldn't be a bad idea for him to take one more season to be NFL-ready. The other factor to consider is which team gets the No. 1 overall pick. For example, if the Los Angeles Chargers finish with the league's worst record, a player like Jeremiah Smith is going to see his odds of being the top selection skyrocket, as the Chargers will be extremely unlikely to take a quarterback.

Let's take a look at where the odds stand heading into this weekend's NFL and college football action.

2027 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds

Drew Mestemaker +100

Jeremiah Smith +125

CJ Carr +600

Darian Mensah +1500

Trinidad Chambliss +1900

Arch Manning +3000

LaNorris Sellers +7000

Dylan Stewart +8000

Colin Simmons +8000

Jayden Maiava +9000

Dante Moore +9000

Trevor Goosby +10000

Drake Lindsey +10000

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