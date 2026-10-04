Halftime Takeaways As Texas A&M Leads Arkansas 24-7
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FAYETTEVILLE — Texas A&M leads Arkansas 24-7 at the end of the first half at Kyle Field in College Station.
Here are three takeaways from the first half of action.
Run game finds its legs
Arkansas' run game was among the worst in the country going into Saturday's game, but the Razorbacks found some traction on the ground in the first half. Arkansas only ran the football eight times, but Sutton Smith had three carries for 33 yards (11 yards per carry), while Braylen Russell had two carries for six yards. The Razorbacks had eight carries for 38 yards (4.8 per carry) in the first half, nearly doubling their average prior to Saturday's game (2.56 YPC).
KJ Jackson is hot and cold
Jackson played his best game of the season last week against Tulsa, but he was inconsistent in the first half on Saturday.
On Arkansas' first drive, Jackson threw arguably his worst pass of the season. An overthrown deep ball floated right into the hands of Dalton Brooks, who returned it 39 yards to set up Texas A&M's first score of the game.
After a three-and-out, Jackson responded with arguably his best series of the year, which was capped by a beautiful 26-yard touchdown pass to Chris Marshall. Marshall had four receptions for 59 yards
The rest of the half wasn't very pretty for Jackson, who sailed several passes and nearly threw another pick right to an A&M defender on UA's final drive of the half.
Jackson completed only six of his 15 passes in the first half for 68 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Marshall and Smith (2 catches, 9 yards) were the only Razorbacks to catch passes.
Aggies run wild
Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed struggled against both Kentucky and LSU to open SEC play, and while he wasn't great with his arm in the first half, he didn't need to be. Reed ran for 55 yards on seven carries to lead the Aggies, while KJ Edwards had eight rushes for 45 yards and Reuben Owens had eight carries for 27 yards.
TAMU ran for 133 yards on 27 carries, averaging 4.9 yards a pop. All three of Texas A&M's first half touchdowns came on the ground, while Reed went 9-13 for 57 yards through the air.
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Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.Follow sammageestubbs