Has Central Arkansas Pipeline Returned as Recruiting Strength for Hogs?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas is at its best Little Rock is producing high quality players. At least for the 2025 recruiting cycle, central Arkansas is stocked with prospects poised to make an impact in college.
Former central Arkansas natives like Darren McFadden, Peyton Hillis, Jamaal Anderson, Joe Adams, Hunter Henry and DJ Williams are a few who left their mark as Razorbacks. Most of them played onn successful 10-win seasons from 2006-2011 which remains Arkansas’ winningest era in the SEC.
Conway quarterback Grayson Wilson hopped aboard during the spring of 2023 and has held steadfast in his commitment to the Razorbacks. Despite changes at offensive coordinator from Dan Enos to Bobby Petrino hope stays high with better days coming. WIlson, who has grown to 6-4 and 215 pounds, flourished in a passer friendly offense at Central Arkansas Christian under former Missouri assistant Ryan Howard.
The rising senior displayed dual-threat capabilities behind center last season completing 209-of-308 passes for 3,143 yards, 41 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He rushed for 837 yards and an additional 15 scores. Wilson led the Mustangs to a 9-3 record and an appearance in the 4A quarterfinals.
He is making a huge jump to the largest high school classification in Arkansas with the Wampus Cats. Conway has been one of the better programs at the 7A level over the past seven seasons with four 10-win seasons.
Little Rock Parkview is another program in central Arkansas currently on the rise under coach Brad Bolding. The Patriots have won back-to-back state championships at the 5A level and will look for a three peat this fall. New Arkansas commit Quentin Murphy will guide his team at quarterback along with three other 2025 prospects.
4-star safety Omarion Robinson has been regarded as one of the best athletes in the country since blasting onto the scene as a freshman. The 6-0, 171 pound defensive back was named to the second team All-Freshman team by MaxPreps. He was highly productive scoring four total touchdowns on defense and special teams. Robinson has set his commitment date for June 29 and will choose between Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and many others.
Running back Monterrio Elston will also announce his college plans June 29. The 5-9 tailback holds an offer from Arkansas. Memphis, UNLV and Arkansas State are also in the running for his services. Elston is a track athlete with verified 10.99 speed in the 100 meter dash.
Elston's running mate Cameron Settles is another 3-star with an Arkansas offer. Oregon State and SMU are his only other major offers so far. Settles adds plenty of speed to the backfield with multiple runs of 30 yards or more last season. He averaged over eight yards a carry and added five touchdowns as a junior in 2023.
Former Arkansas commit and current Oklahoma pledge Marcus Wimberly of Bauxite is another terrific athlete in the central Arkansas area. Rated as a safety, he can play multiple positions at the next level but is expected to play on defense in college. He scored 18 touchdowns on offense at quarterback, tailback and receiver as a junior. Wimberly posted 12 total tackles on defense in 2023.
Notre Dame commit and Bryant native Daniel Anderson is another tailback in a state that is rich in the position for this cycle. He pledged with the Fighting Irish before his junior campaign and rushed for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He is capable of catching the ball from the backfield with over 200 yards and another three scores.
