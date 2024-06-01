Razorbacks Give 2025 Quarterback Protection With Oklahoma Lineman's Commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks pick up its second commitment of the day with Owasso, Oklahoma offensive lineman Blake Cherry. His pledge brings Arkansas to eight total commitments for its 2025 recruiting class.
Cherry stands 6-6, 295 pounds and has received a bakers dozen of offers through his junior season. He chose Arkansas over the likes of Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Kansas State. He has visited the Razorbacks on multiple occasions with an official set for June 14. Now committed, Cherry will be able to convince other prospects to hop aboard.
When he was extended an offer following an unofficial visit in January, Cherry was estatic.
"It's an amazing opportunity and I'm extremely blessed," Cherry told allHOGS. "The visit was great. I got to know Coach Sam Pittman and Coach Eric Mateos."
He lacks an evaluation from 247sports which isn't earthshattering news since quite a few rising seniors are without a rating this time of year. On3 and Rivals rate him as a 3-star prospect for 2025. Cherry has earned a grade of 87, the No. 55 offensive guard and No. 16 player in the state of Oklahoma, per On3Sports.
Parkview 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy also committed to the Razorbacks Saturday afternoon. He is projected as an athlete at the college level with the ability to play multiple positions at the next level.
Arkansas still needs to add a few freshmen linemen for 2025. Shreveport's Lionel Prudhomme placed the Razorbacks in his top six list May 23. He is expected to visit the Hogs in June along with Texas Tech and Mississippi State. Tulane, Houston and Ole Miss round out his list of suitors.
Arkansas’ Current 2025 Class
QB Grayson Wilson
RB Markeylin Batton
ATH Quentin Murphy
WR Kamare Williams
OL Blake Cherry
LB Jayden Shelton
S Taijh Overton
K Evan Noel
