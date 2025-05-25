Hogs 2026 class hardly competitive compared to other conferences, right now
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One alarming issue in the SEC at this point in the summer is how bad high school football recruiting is looking.
Not a single SEC team currently ranks in the top five at this point, respectively. That should change once official visit season begins this week as prospects across the country have the red carpet rolled out for them over the next month.
With Memorial Day being the first major holiday of a long summer, it could be a major day for recruits to announce their commitments or even release which schools are at the top of their lists.
One thing is for certain, it's odd to not see Alabama, Texas or Oklahoma near the top at this point.
Arkansas seems to do well during offseason while tied for No. 9 in total commits with 14 players pledged to the program.
The tell-all at the end of the day is average player rating which separates contenders from pretenders.
The Razorbacks 14-man class has just two 4-star commitments in defensive end Colton Yarbrough and wide receiver Dequane Prevo. The class as a whole averages out at 87.33 which is dead last among SEC programs.
That's behind an upstart Vanderbilt team and a Mississippi State program that went 2-10 in its first season under Jeff Lebby.
Compared to other conferences around the country, Arkansas would be No. 8 in the ACC, No. 6 in the Big 12 and No. 17 in the Big Ten.
While that average player rating is barely competitive with teams in the Big 12, it would only lead the Sun Belt Conference two-tenths of a point.
Appalachian State, led by former Razorbacks quarterback and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, boasts an average player rating of 87.11 with seven total commits.
There is certainly time for Arkansas to climb in the recruiting rankings if top targets such as two-way lineman Danny Beale, wide receiver Chase Campbell, linebacker JJ Bush, linebacker Braxton Lindsey, defensive lineman Dereon Albert, defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy and offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore opt to pledge to the Razorbacks.
Adding that much 4-star power would push Arkansas into the conversation for a top 25 class for the first time since 2022.
It's average player rating would be around 88.53 which would also be good enough to hover around the top 25.
Some football fans around the country would claim that high school recruiting doesn't matter but freshmen can still be considered the foundation of a program.
While Arkansas' transfer class ranks No. 16 nationally, its average player rating is 86.73 which is good for No. 24, according to 247sports.
Should Arkansas be competitive this fall, coaches and players both will have to play above recruiting and transfer evaluations.
The Razorbacks are hardly fighting inside its current weight class from the outside looking in.
Current 247 Recruiting Rankings
No. 1 USC
No. 2 Notre Dame
No. 3 Ohio State
No. 4 Penn State
No. 5 Clemson
No. 6 Texas A&M
No. 7 LSU
No. 8 Kansas
No. 9. Illinois
No. 10 Miami
No. 11 Arizona State
No. 12. SMU
No. 13 Syracuse
No. 14 Louisville
No. 15 North Carolina
No. 16 Georgia
No. 17 Arkansas
No. 18 Oregon
No. 19 Iowa State
No. 20 Boston College
No. 21 Oklahoma State
No. 22 Tennessee
No. 23 Rutgers
No. 24 Florida State
No. 25 Minnesota