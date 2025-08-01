Hogs' coach confident in former Florida State Seminole's ability ahead of fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Florida State transfer wide receiver Jalen Brown has received plenty of praise over the course of the summer as someone who sticks out among pass catching options.
The 6-foot-1, 171 pound wideout has been in several schools across the South during his college career with previous stops at LSU and Florida State. He didn't get much work this spring in Tallahassee before removed from the program as the result of an off-field incident.
Another team's loss is the Razorbacks gain as head coach Sam Pittman and strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders spoke highly of Brown ahead of fall camp.
The first word that came out of the sixth-year coach's mouth Thursday was how fast Brown is which is something Arkansas sorely lacked last season.
Last season, the Razorbacks recorded 154 passing plays that surpassed 10 yards which ranked No. 10 nationally. Arkansas' big play ability lacked last season, struggling to truly blow the lid off opposing defenses with just eight plays of 40+ yards which tied for No. 68 in the FBS.
"Speed," Pittman said of Brown. "I called him in and had a nice talk with him. I’m sure he wouldn’t mind me sharing it. 'What’s going to be the difference between LSU and Florida State and Arkansas?'
"What’s going to be the difference in, you know, we all have to look in the mirror and figure out how we can do things better and not say how can somebody else do something better. [Whether] it’s us, it’s me as far as running the program."
While Brown understands there will always be consequences from every decision made in life, good or bad, he has received a second chance at football and is taking advantage of it.
"I had a really good talk with him," Pittman said. "I think he’s in the right frame of mind to excel at what he was recruited out of high school. Of course, he was really highly recruited and highly regarded in high school and it’s time for him to be that guy and better. I just believe he will. He’s got a good work ethic, he can catch the ball and he can fly. He can run."
During his college career, Brown has appeared in 12 games with eight receptions for 75 yards. With such raw ability in high school, it's perfect time for Brown to take the reins of his potential and become the type of weapon he was envisioned to be out of high school.
As a recruit in the 2023 class, Brown signed with LSU who ranked as the No. 71 prospect in the country, No. 12 among receivers and No. 17 in the state of Florida, according to 247sports.
Brown enrolled at Arkansas after spring practices which put him a little behind in learning offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's playbook. One way to supplement lack of knowledge in a scheme is being extremely quick, and could get faster during fall camp.
"Number one, just like coach said, he’s fast," Sowders said Thursday. "He’s going to be a 22 MPH or higher guy. Not quite there, yet. We’re kind of behind the eight ball when he came in. Not his fault.
"The last three weeks he has really trended up. More of a soft-spoken guy, but has done everything we’ve asked him to do. Starting to see a little more personality as that goes. All this is new. Everywhere you go, it’s similar but different on how coaches of programs do things. So, really excited to see his actions in camp."