Resilient Razorbacks on Brink of NCAA Tournament Bid After Downing State

FINAL: Arkansas 93, Miss State 92



Hogs win a thriller, and have won 7 of 11 since February 1 (three losses to Top 10 teams).



Think today's win should punch their ticket to the Dance - and they are OFFICIALLY a team you dont want in your bracket



Its also got me thinking...🤔🐗 pic.twitter.com/WwQOiGWTbF