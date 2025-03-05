Aloy, Davalan Homers Power Arkansas to Sweep of Warhawks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Less than two hours after Arkansas hit its first grand slam of the season to cap off the restart of Tuesday's game, Charles Davalan hit his second homer of the year, a 416-foot grand slam in the third that broke a 3-3 tie.
The Razorbacks hit four homers and cruised to its eighth straight win, sweeping the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks,15-3, in seven innings.
“On days when the wind's blowing 20 miles an hour straight out,” coach Dave Van Horn said. “The team that plays good defense and doesn't walk people is going to win. We walk one guy, I don't think we hit anybody. They walked 13 and hit three.”
Razorback starter Ben Bybee retired the first five hitters he faced, but a walk and a two-run homer off the bat of Jacob Billings to left field gave ULM a 2-1 lead in the second. Bybee fought his way through four innings, allowing three runs and striking out two.
The Aloy brothers got both those runs back in the bottom of the inning with Wehiwa hitting his first of two RBI doubles and Kuhio pitching in with an RBI single, giving Arkansas the lead back 3-2.
Kuhio Aloy continues his red-hot start to the season. As a coupe de grace for the series, Kuhio hit a line drive homer for his sixth of the year. In just 10 games, Kuhio Aloy has 26 RBIs, nearly double second on the team (Brent Iredale, 14). He hit eight homers in 52 games his freshman season at BYU.
"The more runs we can score," Aloy said. "The more ball games I think we'll win."
Kendall Diggs also hit his first homer of the season, a 388-foot shot to right.
Arkansas got three scoreless innings of relief from Tate McGuire and Will McEntire. McGuire bounced back with a pair of 1-2-3 innings after allowing two runs in his previous outing against Charlotte.
The Hogs' pitching staff allowed just four runs and issued just three walks across the two-game series.
"Everybody's going out there throwing strikes right now," Tuesday's starter Colin Fisher said. "The command's great for everybody. It's kind of helping everybody out while we throw. The defense hasn't had a lot of errors this year. Just being able to throw strikes and let the defense do what they do helped us out a lot."
Nolan Souza, who started the season 2-for-23, hit his first homer of the season, a walk-off three-run shot to ensure the run-rule win.
Arkansas will start its final non-conference weekend series against Portland 3 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.