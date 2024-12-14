Hogs Earn Commitment of No. 2 JUCO Prospect in Country
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas Razorbacks gained the commitment of one of the nation's top junior college prospects in the nation Thursday afternoon in 4-star defensive back Keshawn Davila, according to a report.
The 6-foot-1, 165 pound defensive back has been one of the more sought after prospects at the JUCO level with offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. During the season, Davila took official visits to Iowa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Michigan State before narrowing his final to the Razorbacks, Bruins and Hokies.
Davila is the No. 2 junior college prospect and No. 1 defensive back, according to On3's Industry Ranking. He has been very active this season recording 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, two pick sixes and seven pass breakups.
He was instrumental in helping Northwest Mississippi to a 7-3 overall record as a freshman in 2023 playing in nine games for the Rangers. He exploded onto the scene by recording 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one sack.
The Razorbacks are in need of immediate help to improve its pass defense which regressed drastically from 2023 when it ranked No. 32 nationally surrendering 208 yards per game. Arkansas plummeted to No. 108 this season at a shade over 242 yards through the air per game.
Expected 2025 Arkansas Secondary Depth
Jaheim Singletary, Redshirt Junior
Miguel Mitchell, Senior
Christian Ford, Redshirt Sophomore
Ahkhari Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
Jaden Allen, Redshirt Freshman
Anthony Switzer, Redshirt Senior
Selman Bridges, Reshirt Freshman
Nigel Pringle, Freshman
Taijh Overton, Freshman