BREAKING: Razorbacks Lose Another Starter in Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks have lost yet another starter along the offensive line with starting center Addison Nichols' announcement Wednesday, per his X account.
Nichols transferred to Arkansas after spending his first two seasons at Tennessee under Coach Josh Heuepel where he appeared mostly in a reserve role. He started all 12 games for the Razorbacks this season and did not allow a sack.
He paved the way for one of the best offenses in the country from a total yardage standpoint with three 600 yard outputs. Nichols helped the Razorbacks average 451 yards per game which ranked No. 13 nationally and over a 125 yard improvement from the year prior.
As a recruit, Nichols signed with the Volunteers as the No. 180 ranked prospect in the 2022 class, No. 8 among interior offensive linemen and No. 19 overall player in the state of Georgia. He was a key transfer to the Razorbacks portal haul last season which ranked No. 26 in the nation but will seek his third school in as many seasons.
The 6-foot-5, 329 pound center is the third starter along Arkansas offensive line to enter the transfer portal including right guard Joshua Braun and right tackle Patrick Kutas. His backup, Amaury Wiggins entered the transfer portal prior which could result in some restructuring of the starting lineup ahead of the 2024 AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech.
Hogs Transfer Portal (23)
QB Malachi Singleton
WR Isaiah Sategna
WR Davion Dozier
WR Jaedon Wilson
TE Luke Hasz
TE Ty Washington
TE Var'Keyes Gumms
C Addison Nichols
RT Patrick Kutas
RT Ty'kieast Crawford
RG Joshua Braun
C Amaury Wiggins
LS Eli Stein
DE Nico Davillier
LB Carson Dean
LB Brad Spence
LB Alex Sanford
DB Jaylon Braxton
DB Dallas Young
DB TJ Metcalf
DB Tevis Metcalf
DB Dylan Hasz
DB Selman Bridges