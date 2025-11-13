Hogs Green ranked among top quarterbacks in nation by national outlet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like many seasons, there are always going to be athletes across the country who don't live up to lofty expectations in any given season.
Yet, this year seems to be an anomaly to the status quo given how many quarterbacks saw an extreme drop off from Heisman Trophy candidacy and first overall pick status.
Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Arch Manning (Texas), DJ Lagway (Florida) and LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) have all fallen short and were not ranked among the Top 30 in ESPN's latest re-rank of top signal callers in the college football.
One of the quarterbacks ranked near the top is Arkansas Razorbacks' star Taylen Green at No. 10 by ESPN. In his second season with the Hogs, he has consistently produced jaw dropping plays in a dual threat role by recording 3,021 total yards and 25 touchdowns.
While he makes dazzling plays on the field, he also has turned the ball over 10 times, which has kept the Razorbacks from notching wins against Memphis, Tennessee and Auburn.
For two seasons in Fayetteville, Green has simultaneously been a top-five quarterback and a borderline Top 50 guy. It almost varies by the play. But even with the random disasters, he’s one of the scarier dual-threats in the country.- Bill Connelly, ESPN
He's far more of a reason why Arkansas has stayed within one score of three ranked teams (including A&M and Ole Miss) than he was a reason why they lost all three.
Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino probably agrees with Connelly's take, and endorsed Green Monday during his press conference, saying his quarterback can make an impact in the NFL.
"There's no question [Green] will be able to make the transition [to the NFL]," Petrino said Monday. "He's improved tremendously from a year ago. His understanding of coverages, his timing getting the ball out of his hand.
"He's starting to see a lot of different looks now, a little bit more coverage looks, and he's just got to continue to go through his progression, know the defensive coverage, and take what they give us. There's a few times we've been a little bit greedy."
Green will have an opportunity this weekend to redeem himself against an LSU Tigers team in similar peril after the alleged firing of Brian Kelly after nearly four seasons at the helm.
The Tigers also have a quarterback controversy with Nussmeier being benched during his latest outing against Alabama when he completed 18-of-21 passes for just 121 yards an no touchdowns.
With LSU's top linebacker Whit Weeks considered questionable for this weekend's Battle for the Golden Boot, it gives Green an opportunity to flash his wheels in Tiger Stadium against a defense that's been a bit suspect against the run game game in recent weeks.
The LSU defense allowed just 56 rushing yards last week against the Crimson TIde, but that could be more of indictment against Alabama's run game rather than the Tigers' ability to stop it.
In three games prior, Tigers' defensive coordinator Blake Baker saw his unit give up 166 yards to Ole Miss, 193 yards to South Carolina, 239 yards to Vanderbilt and 224 yards to Texas A&M.
LSU also gave up 10 total touchdowns in that same stretch which should have Petrino chomping at the bit to see his offense roll with Green returning from a scary late injury against Mississippi State.
"Taylen’s doing great," Petrino said. "He was full speed and practiced all week last week, and then did a good job Sunday night. He just had a couple nicks that happened in the last play of that game. He's come back from them. He's a hundred percent and ready to go."