Hogs Have Another Chance at Domination Against UAB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has one more non-conference game to tune up his team before opening SEC play in two weeks.
As disappointing of a loss as it was in Stillwater, the Razorbacks must focus on the task at hand and that's readying itself for a UAB team looking for an upset. The Warhawks, under second-year head coach Trent Dilfer, have fallen on hard times since Bill Clark stepped away after the 2021 season.
Old has become new again in Fayetteville with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino implementing his high flying offense rather quickly with several transfers leading the way. Arkansas is No. 2 in total offense through the first two weeks after driving up and down the field against its opponents.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams has his unit prepared and played extremely well. Oklahoma State's offense is a seasoned group, holding Alan Bowman and company to six points through three quarters was an exceptional feat. Arkansas' defense could only hold on so long playing in Cowboys' territory.
Here's a chance for a Razorbacks reset with a road trip to Auburn looming.
How Many Points This Week?
The Razorbacks have been brilliant offensively under the guidance of first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Arkansas has produced huge numbers across the board with the No. 2 offense based off total yardage.
Taylen Green, Ja'Quinden Jackson and Andrew Armstrong should be enough to carry Arkansas' offense for the first half before giving it up to backups. Since Dilfer arrived in Birmingham, the Blazers have given up 39 points per game to FBS teams including a season-high 49 last year to Georgia.
Getting Defensive
Arkansas’ secondary appeared to be world beaters statistically after allowing 64 first half passing yards to Oklahoma State’s Alan Bowman. Then, the second half started and the Razorbacks’ defensive backs gave up 261 yards and a touchdown which played a role in the collapse.
After tallying three tackles for loss and no sacks, this will be a perfect opportunity for the front seven to be more aggressive. The Blazers allowed ULM defense to live in its backfield with nine tackles for loss and five sacks.
Other errors from UAB included a pick six and a safety which allowed ULM to win running away 32-6. The Blazers rank No. 97 in passing through two weeks with 191 yards per game, tied a No. 91 for passing touchdowns and No. 78 for interceptions with two this season.
It'll be a homecoming of sorts for Alex Mortensen, who played as a backup quarterback for Houston Nutt from 2004-2005. His unit is one of the least potent in the country with only seven plays exceeding 20 or more yards (No. 85 in FBS) and has generated just over 23 points per game.
Name The Rushing Total
Ja’Quinden Jackson has emerged as one of the best running backs in the SEC through the first two weeks. The Utah transfer sits at No. 11 in the country with 125rushing yards per game and tied for third with five touchdowns.
UAB’s run defense site No. 98 with 163 yards per game but gave up 209 yards to an upstart Warhawks offense in week two. All indicators point toward another strong rushing performance by Jackson and Arkansas’ rebuilt offensive line.
