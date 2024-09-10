As Kicking Woes Plague Razorbacks, Alumni Shine in NFL Debuts
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans have been subjected to a sick joke. A day after the Razorbacks missed two field goals in a 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State, two former Hogs made successful NFL debuts.
The most accurate kicker in Razorback history, Cam Little, was thrown into the fire for his first professional kick. Drafted with the 212th overall pick in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, his new team called on him for a 53-yarder at the end of the first half that gave the team a 17-7 lead over the Miami Dolphins at the time.
It was his only field goal attempt of the game. The Dolphins eventually came back to beat the Jaguars, 20-17.
Fellow former Razorback Jake Bates kept his composure in his NFL debut. After spending the 2023 season in the United Football League (UFL), the former kickoff specialist with the Hogs went 2-for-2 in his debut.
He nailed a 32-yarder at Ford Field in Detroit with just 20 seconds left to tie the game at 20 and send it into overtime. Bates also made a 64-yarder in the same stadium when he was a part of the UFL for the second-longest kick in professional football history. The Lions got the ball first in overtime and won with a touchdown on their first possession, 26-20.
Bates won the job after 2023 Lions starting kicker Michael Badgley suffered a torn hamstring while getting ready for the season in training camp and was placed on injured reserve for the entire season
