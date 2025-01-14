Hogs' Iamaleava Talks Polynesian Bowl Experience, Ready for SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans expected a rather quiet early national signing period Dec. 4, hoping to hold onto key verbal commitments. While the Razorbacks kept the majority of their pledges, the day took a wild turn around 3 p.m.
Long Beach Poly High School 4-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava announced his decision to flip from UCLA to Arkansas. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound brother of Tennessee passer Nico, signed with the Razorbacks as the No. 215 prospect nationally and No. 18 player at his position for 2025, according to 247sports.
He will make an appearance, along with 96 other high school athletes, in the famed Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii this Friday, Jan. 17 beginning at 4 p.m. and will air on the NFL Network. Leading up to the game, Iamaleava and other participants in Friday's game will have daily practices which are being led by former NFL coaches Gary Kubiak and Ron Rivera.
"I'm just excited for this whole process," Iamaleava told media at the Polynesian Bowl. "I'm excited to be with all these top athletes out here and be able to compete, learn about the culture and gain some knowledge from all these guys."
Iamaleava passed for over 4,200 yards, 53 touchdowns and only five interceptions during his high school career. He missed his senior season because his eligibility being denied by the California Interscholastic Federation Southern-Section after transferring to Long Beach Poly from Warren High School in Downey, California.
Despite having to sit out this fall, Iamaleava has impressed in clips with his arm strength, accuracy and zip on his throws during Monday's practice session.
Like his older brother, Madden can launch a ball deep with similar velocity and can complete passes in within several different arm angles in live game action. He is expected to arrive at Arkansas as an early enrollee with an opportunity to go through spring practices this semester.
"[My brother's] opportunities in the SEC swayed my decision pretty well," Iamaleava said. "Being able to take all those trips, all these opposing games, really opened my eyes where I want to be one day against all those top teams and a great conference."
Arkansas currently has five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster going into spring football with senior quarterback Taylen Green's return, redshirt freshman K.J. Jackson, freshman Grayson Wilson and Iamaleava. Walk-on's Blake Boda and Austin Ledbetter are both expected to return to the team this spring.