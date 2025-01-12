Aidoo, Davis Taking on New Roles as Hogs Fall to 0-3 in SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are two players on this team with experience. Jonas Aidoo made the Elite Eight with Tennessee and went 14-4 in SEC play. Johnell Davis took the Florida Atlantic Owls to the Final Four in 2023.
Davis and Aidoo are both still trying to find their form after each dealing with their own injuries. Davis has been bothered by a wrist and Aidoo missed most of the beginning of the season with a nagging back ailment.
Davis was once again held to no points for the second time in three games and went 0-for-8 from the field, including 0-for-5 from three against Florida in a 71-63 loss. Davis is now 4-for-21 from the field to start SEC play (19%). He has also been coming off the bench for the past five games after starting the previous eight.
"We didn't have this social media barrage that these guys have," coach John Calipari said. "There's a lot of stuff coming at them, from around them. I've just got to hold them accountable, let them know what's acceptable and what's not, and keep building them up."
Although Aidoo managed 11 points against the Gators on 4-for-5 from the floor in a season-high 32 minutes, he's still getting far fewer touches at Arkansas than his time at Tennessee.
In 36 games at Tennessee last year, Aidoo averaged 9.3 field goal attempts a game, he's only hit that mark once in 13 games against Arkansas. Some of that is due to the limited playing time due to the injury, but the lack of involvement from Aidoo in the post at times has been staggering.
On top of the lack of on-court production, both Aidoo and Davis are now in uncharted waters as the only veterans on a team filled with freshmen and sophomores. Aidoo's Tennessee team had Dalton Knecht, who graduated to the NBA. Davis' final four team had Alijah Martin, who faced Davis and the Razorbacks as a Florida transfer. He led the Gators with 14 points, including four threes.
Aidoo and Davis are now the experienced leaders on the team, a position once held by others. Both are still trying to figure it out on the fly.
"He [Davis] called me the other day talking about me and him," Aidoo said. "We just got to lead the team. We have the most experience, played a lot of games. We’re just trying to lead by example. He’s trying to do something out of his comfort zone and out of my comfort zone too because usually we weren’t really the leaders. We just lead by example, so we got to be more vocal."
Both the players and coaches still remain steadfast in their confidence that the season can be turned around.
"We just got to learn how to play with each other at the end of the day," Aidoo said. "As long as we get to play with each other, at the end of the day, we’re all going to fall into place where we need to be."
Arkansas will now hit the road to face a fellow 0-3 team in the SEC. Tipoff against LSU is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.